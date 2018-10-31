Counselor Suzanne Hamilton and social worker Lawrence Legard will lead a 10-week course of anger-control training for teenagers ages 13-17 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Nov. 6, at the Ascension Counseling Center, 1112-A E. Ascension Complex Blvd., Gonzales.
Participants will learn what triggers their anger, how to reduce their anger, and strategies of thinking ahead and self-evaluation. The cost is $10 per week. To register, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or SHamilton@apgov.us.