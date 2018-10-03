The Ascension Parish 4-H is accepting orders through Oct. 24 for sweet potatoes and peeled pecans for pickup Nov. 7-8 at the 4-H office at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
Sweet potato prices are $12 for 10 pounds or $25 for 40 pounds. Pecans are $30 for a 3-pound box. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Ascension Parish 4-H Foundation to increase scholarships and programs.
To place an order, contact an Ascension Parish 4-H'er or the Ascension Parish 4-H Office at (225) 621-5799.