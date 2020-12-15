Ascension Parish residents can get free COVID-19 testing thanks to a partnership between Ochsner Health System and Ascension Parish government, Parish President Clint Cointment said in a news release.
“Our first testing partnership with Ochsner was a huge success, with hundreds of people tested,” Cointment said. “I am very happy to say that Ochsner has agreed to work with us again to provide this valuable service to our people.”
The free drive-through testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16-17, Jan. 6-7 and Jan. 20-21.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable.
Testing will take place under Pavilions 7 and 8 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, next to the Exhibition Hall, formerly the 4-H building. People should enter from St. Landry Road at the South gate, next to the Chapel, and proceed straight to the testing area, then exit by the same route. Signage will be on-site to direct traffic flow.
The free testing is open to everyone ages 2 years and older, and does not require a physician’s permission. Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions.