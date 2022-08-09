The Ascension Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Business Expo & Summit.
Presented by the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, the expo is from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
After a two-year hiatus, the Business Expo creates an affordable opportunity to showcase the best of business throughout the Ascension Community, make valuable connections with hundreds of business professionals and build leads with an engaged audience, a news release said.
"This year's event is on track to be the Ascension Chamber's largest expo ever," Chamber President and CEO Anthony Ramirez said. "We are thrilled to present an engaging lineup of speakers throughout the day, kicking off with Brandon Landry, founder and CEO of Walk-On's, for our keynote luncheon. We are sure this year's enhanced program will elevate the experience of our attendees, vendors and sponsors."
- Keynote luncheon: The expo will kick off with a luncheon and keynote address from Landry.
- Ascension Public Schools Partners In Education Power Hour: An exclusive opportunity for vendors and sponsors to connect and create partnerships with schools through a speed networking session with principals and leadership from Ascension Parish public schools.
- Breakout Sessions, sponsored by Community Steel Co.: Expert-led discussions and insights on trending business community topics with Dana Charles Hart, director of the Flores MBA Program at LSU; Quintin D. Taylor, interim chancellor at River Parishes Community College; and more.
- Passport to Prizes, Sponsored by Williamson Eye Center: Attendees are encouraged to visit each of our expo vendors to receive a stamp on their prize passports. Completed passports will earn a punch on a prize wall as well as an entry into the grand prize drawing.
- Taste of Ascension Happy Hour, Sponsored by Express Employment Professionals: Relaxed networking opportunity featuring food Ascension Parish's best food, with a cash bar and more prizes.