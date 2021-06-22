BATON ROUGE — Pelican State Credit Union hosted a free virtual Financial Wellness Workshop on May 25, where attendees learned budgeting tips for expenses that come during the summer season.
The workshop was streamed live on Zoom and the credit union’s Facebook page, and featured Pelican Credit Counselor Lisa Fuller as well as Baton Rouge area director from the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Louisiana Takara Abuwi. Pelican Financial Outreach Supervisor Melanie Henderson moderated the workshop and fielded questions from attendees.
Guests who attended the workshop got tips on how to create a summer budget, how to save on summer vacations by examining the expenses that come with them, how a vacation savings account can help with saving money throughout the year and more.
The panel also provided resources for attendees during the workshop such as a digital budgeting worksheet, an extensive list of upcoming summer programs in the Greater Baton Rouge area and more. The full webinar recording can be viewed at pelicanstatecu.com.
This workshop was free and open to the public, and Pelican membership was not required to attend the workshop or ask questions.
To see all upcoming Pelican events, visit pelicanstatecu.com/events.