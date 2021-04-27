Skateboard enthusiasts can practice their tricks Saturday at the grand opening and ribbon-cutting at the Ascension Parish Skatepark at Oak Grove Community Park.
The skatepark was formerly located on Irma Boulevard in Gonzales but was moved in 2019 to make way for a wellness center. It has been relocated to the Oak Grove Community Center grounds on La. 42 at La. 73 in Prairieville. That site features a playground and a spray park, as well as the community center building.
The grand opening, hosted by Ascension Parish Recreation and set from 10 a.m. to noon, will feature music by Daniel Tullier and Clay Bourque; a bounce house provided by All About Fun; a free photo booth by Anything Pose Photo Booth; and free food and drinks provided by Meanco LLC, the concrete contractor on the project. As an added treat, Rukus will have a booth set up, and will be running skateboarding demos and holding best trick competitions.