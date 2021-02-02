Food distribution date set
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in conjunction with Ascension’s Health Unit will hold monthly distribution of commodities in Ascension Parish for the year of 2021.
The next distribution will be held 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Frank Sotile Pavilion on 2162 Thibaut Drive in Donaldsonville. Distribution will be held on 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on St. Landry Road in Gonzales.
Please if you have not done so, certify or recertify at Ascension Parish Health Unit, Gonzales or at Ascension Parish Courthouse Donaldsonville. You must be a resident of Ascension Parish to qualify.
The federal commodities program makes donated foods available to emergency feeding organizations that provide food staples to qualified individuals and families to relieve situations of emergency distress.
Free food for seniors
The monthly USDA Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans Food for Seniors’ 40-pound box of commodity for Ascension parish will be distributed in Gonzales at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Food Pantry's parking lot, 1022 N. Burnside Ave. on Tuesday, Feb 9 and in Donaldsonville at the Frank Sotile Pavilion, 2162 Thibaut Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
The distribution days have changed. Both of these will be drive-thru distributions and the time is 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. at both locations.
Seniors must be or will be at least 60 years old this month and meet federal income guidelines. New participants should bring Louisiana ID, income documentation and arrive no later than 9:30 am. Call toll free at (800) 522-3333 if you need more information or to verify your qualification.
Baby Yoda, Madalorian craft pick up
This is the way … to Ascension Parish Library to pick up a craft packet at all locations starting on Feb. 8. You will have everything you need to make a paper tube Baby Yoda and Mandalorian. The packet will include instructions and a link to a video if you need further help, while supplies last.
This program is for children in grades K-3. For more information call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052, Galvez at (225) 622-3339, or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
Author talk with Martha Graham Viator
Join this virtual visit with one of the authors of the book "William Frantz Public School: A Story of Race, Resistance, Resiliency and Recovery in New Orleans." Why should you care about what happened at William Frantz Public School?
Well, the name of the school may not be familiar, but you are likely to recognize photographs of the building that were taken in 1960. Those pictures show a 6-year-old Black girl and four federal marshals walking into this school. The first grade student entering the iconic doors of William Frantz Public School in 1960 was Ruby Bridges.
At 6 p.m. Feb. 9, Martha Graham Viator will give a virtual talk on this new publication that highlights stories of school desegregation in New Orleans and the impact of Hurricane Katrina on public education.
To register for this virtual event, call (225) 647-3955.
History of museum
Join the Ascension Parish Library at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 virtually on Zoom for a presentation on the rich history of the River Road African American Museum and its future vision. A virtual tour with highlights from the museum will be presented. To register for the virtual program, call the library in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052. After you register, you will receive an email link to join the live session.