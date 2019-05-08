THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
STORY CIRCLE: 10 a.m. to noon, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Led by River Road African American Museum Artist in Residence Spencer Howard. Contact the museum for more information at (225) 474-5533 or melanie@aamuseum.org.
CAJUN COUNTRY QUILTERS — PILLOWCASE CLASS: 10 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. The Cajun Country Quilters of Gonzales will be on hand to lead a course in creating quilted pillowcases. Attendees need basic sewing skills and need to bring the following: a sewing machine with a manual, attachments, sewing needles, neutral colored thread, scissors, a seam needles, a seam ripper, straight pins, and if possible, an extension cord. Class lasts through lunch, so bring a sack lunch. Space is limited. Call to register at (225) 673-8699.
UNDERSTANDING OSTEOARTHRITIS AND TREATMENT OPTIONS: 2 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. To learn more about the basics of osteoarthritis including the signs and symptoms, the care and treatment options, join Dr. Matthew Copple, for Understanding Osteoarthritis and Treatment Options. To register, call (225) 621-2906.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY: 2 p.m., Harrington Process Solutions, 38394 La. 30, Gonzales. Celebrate the re-opening of Harrington Process Solutions in Ascension Parish with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
MOTHER'S DAY POP-UP SHOP: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Marchand's Interior & Hardware, 214 N. Alexander Ave., Gonzales. Marchand's Framing & Decor and Socialite Boutique are hosting a pop-up shop. Featuring special event sales, refreshments, a goody bag for the first 10 guests and a gift basket giveaway.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
INTERNET BASICS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Intended for people with little or no internet experience. Participants will learn how to explore the internet using Microsoft Internet Explorer. (225) 647-3955.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The Friends of Ascension Public Library, a charitable organization formed for the purpose of promoting Ascension Parish libraries through advocacy efforts and volunteer services, is looking for enthusiastic and organized people to join this exciting new initiative. For more info, contact friendsofascensionPL@gmail.com.
MOTHER'S DAY TEA: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Take the time to celebrate mothers and spend quality time with her at the annual Mother's Day Tea Party. Featuring tea, lemonade and cupcakes. Make a beautiful card and gift for mom. (225) 622-3339.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Galvez and Gonzales branch libraries. Call the Galvez Branch at (225) 622-3339 and the Gonzales Branch (225) 647-3999.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
"WEST SIDE STORY": 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Ascension Community Theater, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers. $20-30 at actgonzales.org.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
CIRCLE D CUTTING NCHA CHALLENGER SERIES CUTTING: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Circle D Cutting and Stephen Dottolo/Lee Tractor presents a fun weekend of clinic and cutting. For more info, call Keith (337) 344-5421.
ST. MARK CATHOLIC CHURCH LIGHT LANE FESTIVAL: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, St. Mark Catholic Church, 42021 La. 621, Gonzales. Featuring carnival rides, cook-offs, a car show, face painting, a silent auction, live music and a kid's corner. Food will be on sale. facebook.com/lightlanefestival.
SATURDAY
NINTH ANNUAL BP4KIDS FISHING DERBY: 9 a.m. to noon, Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Kids ages 3-15 can enter to fish the derby in Cabela's pond for a $10 donation to the NPBPAF. Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish in each age group. Free blood pressure screenings and goody bags for kids ages 3-17. Registration starts at 8 a.m. For more information, call (225) 955-2770, or email celeste@bloodpressure4kids.org.
MOTHER'S DAY TEA: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. (225) 647-3955.
SECOND ANNUAL SPRING IN THE PARK: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Featuring food, drinks, games, arts and crafts booths, raffles and live music.
MONDAY
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Helping Hands, 1212 S. Purpera Ave., Gonzales. Join Leadership Ascension Class of 2019 Team "Helping Hands Build Community" as they celebrate the leadership the group's project completion — the restoration of The Respite Center for the Arc of East Ascension.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
ASK-A-LAWYER SESSIONS: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Take advantage of Ask-A-Lawyer sessions; free and individual counseling sessions. Area attorneys will be available for one-on-one 15-minute sessions for legal advice on first-come, first-served basis. This program is offered by the Pro Bono Project of the Baton Rouge Bar Association. Info. (225) 647-3955.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available.(225) 647-3955.
ANGER CONTROL TRAINING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., 1112A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. This program has been in use for over 30 years in schools, community agencies, juvenile institutions and other settings. Ten weeks at $10 per week. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us.
ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1112-A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. A 10-week class with evidence-based and clinically proven curriculum that is accredited by the National Anger Management Association. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us. $10 per class.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
COFFEE AND CRAFTS — CROSS-STITCH BOOKMARKS FOR BEGINNERS: 6:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Learn basic stitches over the course of two crafting sessions. Participants will choose from a variety of designs and thread colors to create a unique cross-stitched bookmark. No prior experience is necessary. Experienced crafters are encouraged to attend and share their expertise with beginners as they stitch. Space is limited. To register, call (225) 622-3339.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Donaldsonville and Dutchtown branch libraries. Call the Donaldsonville Branch at (225) 473-8052 and the Dutchtown Branch (225) 673-8699.
TUESDAY, THURSDAY
RIVER ROAD THEATER COMPANY MEETING: 3:30 p.m. both days, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Led by artist in residence Spencer Howard. Contact the museum for more information at (225) 474-5533 or melanie@aamuseum.org.
WEDNESDAY
RECYCLE, REDUCE, REUSE — T-SHIRT EDITION: 10 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. It takes up to 700 gallons of water to produce one cotton T-shirt, but the Ascension Parish Library will show you how to reduce your waste by upcycling your old cotton shirts into fabulous new accessories. Space is limited. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT PUBLISHER: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Publisher 2016. (225) 647-3955.
WOMEN'S HEALTH LUNCH: Noon to 1 p.m., Elegant Affairs, 14190 Airline Highway, Gonzales. Megan Boudreaux shares her story of giving up her comfortable American life by quitting her job, selling all her belongings, and moving to Haiti. Answering God’s call without a clear plan, Boudreaux has since established a nonprofit organization called Respire Haiti and is the author of "Miracle on Voodoo Mountain." Single tickets are available for $20. Tables for 8 are $160. Reserve seats at eventbrite.com. RSVP by May 6th.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
May 16
A GUIDE TO WRITING RESUMES: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe some new life into their current resumés. (225) 647-3955.
SKIN CANCER SCREENING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Medical Plaza II, Dr. Ira Thorla, Louisiana Dermatology Associates, Suite 1040 (behind the hospital). In recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center are partnering to offer free skin cancer screenings to anyone who has not had a skin cancer screening by a physician in the past 12 months. No appointment needed.