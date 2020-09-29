Oak Grove Nutrition and 3Donationz have joined forces to to make Bags of Hope to help people devastated by Hurricane Laura, and they are asking for residents to help in the efforts.
On Aug. 26, Laura devastated many parts of southwest Louisiana and eastern Texas. In the Lake Charles area, over 52,000 have applied for assistance, showing over half of the residents were affected. The Talented and Gifted classes at Dutchtown Middle and Gonzales Middle schools are attempting to help through their philanthropic initiative 3Donationz.
3Donationz is helping Oak Grove Nutrition by making 100 hygiene bags for the people in Lake Charles. The Bags of Hope contain toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, deodorant and hair ties.
Residents can help out by donating items to Oak Grove Nutrition.
3Donationz was founded in 2018 as a nonprofit organization with the mission to allow TAG students from Dutchtown Middle and Gonzales Middle to make creative, everyday products. The team of 30 students, each in different grades and separated in two schools, use 3D Printers, Cricut cachines, and other methods, in order to create these products. 3Donationz was also founded with the mission to make the world a better place. The students then learn entrepreneurship to run the nonprofit in class through design, development and distribution of products on their website, 3Donationz.com.