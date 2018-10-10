Doug Moreau, who was head football coach, athletic director and principal of St. Amant High School for 13 years, was recognized as Honorary Team Captain during a recent presentation at Gator Field.
Participants in the presentation included St. Amant Principal Beth Templet, Athletic Director David Oliver and Booster Club President James LeBlanc.
Moreau coached 38 seasons in Louisiana, including stops in Marksville and Winnfield — where he won a Class 2A state title in 1982, defeating traditional powerhouse John Curtis in the state championship title game.
Moreau finished at St. Amant with six district championships and a record of 93-48-1, the best in St. Amant history.
After retiring from the St. Amant administration, Moreau came back to St. Amant for an additional four seasons as the Gator offensive coordinator under coach David Oliver. He then finished up his 38-year career coaching at Ascension Catholic for three seasons.
Moreau and his wife, Vivian, had three children who also played roles over the years in the Gator program: John Brooks, Josh and Cristy.