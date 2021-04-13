Coaching is not easy, but when you can coach a mature group with the same set of goals, it makes it easy.
“Coaching this team is easy due to the senior leadership we have; they lead us on and off the field,” said East Ascension High baseball coach Kade Keowen.
The East Ascension Spartans baseball team is full of senior leaders who have played for several years at the varsity level. Leading the group is four-year starter Kael Babin (outfielder) who is hitting .325 and has 18 stolen bases this season. Senior catcher Jacob Falgoust leads the team with a .365 average along with two home runs, 33 runs batted in and eight doubles. Senior first baseman Brock Hebert is hitting nearly 300 and has 15 runs batted in. Junior OF Dominick Regira hits at a .333 clip and leads the way with three home runs.
The Spartans pitching staff is led by senior Tanner Hebert, a four-year letterman, with a 5-2 record, 3.02 ERA and 44 strikeouts recorded. Regira has a 4-2 record with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts. Brock Hebert has the best ERA at 1.43 and is 1-1 on the season.
The Spartans have played to their strengths this season with eight seniors leading the way; they started with Keowen when he became the head coach four years ago.
“Everything runs through the seniors. They are sometimes vocal and sometimes just lead by example. I am so proud of them as the lead this program,” Keowen said.
Making the routine plays is something the coaches want to improve on.
“We need to just make the routine plays, don’t make the hero plays, this will allow our pitchers to stay away from big innings and minimize the damage,” said Keowen.
The Spartans have hit well as a team and the coaches like the daily approach.
“Putting the ball in play with two strikes and force the defense to make plays, this will extend innings for us and run up opposing pitchers counts” said Keowen.
The Spartans play in a tough district with Catholic High and their rivals.
“I believe this will be a tight district race. We have split with Catholic, everyone knows that St. Amant has a well-coached and talented team, plus Dutchtown as a rival, all of the teams are well coached, and they play hard,” Keowen said.
The 5A playoffs look strong from top to bottom and just making the top 16 will guarantee a home playoff game in the first round.
“We are currently sitting as the No. 20 seed. We will travel anywhere, we don’t care, but everyone hopes to get the 16 seed or better to get a home game; we will be ready no matter where we fall,” Keowen said.
As the season winds down and heads to the playoffs, the Spartans will certainly be a team to watch in 5A. East Ascension opened district play with two losses to Dutchtown High.
“This is my fourth year as their head coach and having this senior group makes it extremely fun, our philosophy is to start fast, score early and most of all, just play hard and have fun,” Keowen said.