Parks around the parish will open in stages, with some activity allowed early this week.
In a joint statement Friday, Gonzales and Ascension Parish governments announced that they have been working cooperatively to develop a plan for the gradual reopening of area parks and recreational facilities. They stressed that all reopening dates are contingent on the governor’s stay-at-home order ending on May 15, and are subject to change pending additional state or federal guidelines.
All parish and city parks opened Monday for patrons to take part in activities that can safely adhere to social distancing standards, such as walking, fishing and disc golf, a news release said.
On June 1, tennis courts and basketball courts will be open for public use, but team play is restricted. Restrooms will be open and cleaned on a regular basis. If the governor declares it safe, playgrounds and splash pads will be opened to the public on June 1. Gonzales officials will make a decision later about reopening the city pool for the summer season.
Facility rentals will begin opening for available dates after June 15.
All basketball courts, volleyball courts and sports fields will reopen for team practices only on June 15. A set of rules and criteria will be established based on national guidelines for safe social-distancing while conducting team practices on the fields, the release said.