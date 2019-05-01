Camping programs of the Istrouma Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America will benefit from the Quinipissa Lodge Trade-o-ree and memorabilia auction May 3-4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
Trade-o-ree hours will be from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with silent auctions from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Vendor tables are $25. The price includes a Friday night meal ticket. The $5 general admission fee includes a Trade-o-ree council shoulder patch. Youth in uniform will receive free admission and a free patch. Appraisals will be free.
To register, visit iacbsa.org/OA_tradeoree_2019.