Ascension Mobile launched to distribute food
Ascension Parish government will partner with the Greater Baton Rouge Food bank for a free food distribution, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced.
Ascension Mobile, as the program is called, will provide enough food to serve 400 families. The distribution is not based on need and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The only requirement to receive the distribution is to be a resident of Ascension Parish. Those seeking food through the program should be prepared to show proof of residency.
Ascension Mobile is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Lemann Center Pavilion, 2162 Thibaut Drive, in Donaldsonville.
The mobile will be conducted as a drive-thru; participants do not get out of their vehicles. From Marchand Drive (La. 3089), drivers should turn onto Church Street, take a right onto Clay Street and will be routed through the Lemann Memorial Center parking lot. From the Lemann lot, cars will be directed to the pavilion.
Only one distribution per car is allowed; multiple families in one vehicle will be served only once.
For information, call the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank at (225) 359-9940.
Art winter camp
Enrollment is underway for the River Region Art Association's Winter Camp. Activities will include using colorful yarn to make a wall hanging and creating a stained glass-effect painting. The camp is from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 27, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. Fee is $22 per day per child, ages 6-13.
Register prior to the first day of attendance at the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St, Suite C, in Gonzales or call (225) 644-8496.
Drawing with a live model
The River Region Art Association invites you to its “Drawing a Live Model program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday in December. Draw while a model poses. Association artists will be on hand to assist. Bring a sketch book and a drawing pencil. Fee for the night is $10, which you can pay at the door.
For information, call (225) 644-8496, email rraa@riverregionartassociation.org or visit riverregionartassociation.org.
Trinity A.M.E. Church to hold New Year's Eve worship service
Trinity A.M.E. Church invites the public to a New Year's Eve worship experience from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at 1420 S. Darla Ave. in Gonzales. A reception will be at the conclusion of the service. The Rev. Ritney A Castine is pastor.