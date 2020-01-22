Donaldsonville High School and Ascension Public Schools worked with Dallas-based Torch Creative to design a custom Tiger sports logo for the school. Previously, the school used a variety of images including hand-drawn depictions and graphic elements widely used by others.
"The logo embodies the intensity and blue-collar work ethic of the entire Donaldsonville Fighting Tiger community," athletics director and head football coach Brian Richardson said. "A big DHS roar goes out to everyone involved. Geaux Tigers."
Torch Creative specializes in athletic logos; its national clients include LSU, Disney, the NBA and the NHL. To protect the school's brand, those wishing to use the trademark-registered logo must receive written permission from the school and district.