Christmastime is usually filled with parties, celebrations and festive events. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we all celebrate this year.
As many finish wrapping up the gifts and make final preparations for a scaled-down Christmas dinner, many turn their thoughts to those who are no longer with us. The Gonzales Garden Club's holiday traditions usually include a holiday party hosted by longtime member Priscilla Monson, who died earlier this year.
The gathering was centered around sharing a meal, gifts and fellowship. Typically, hostesses prepared the entrée; members brought side dishes and desserts. Conversation topics inevitably included children, grandchildren and plans for the new year. Not much business was discussed. Just about everyone wore red.
Members Althea Grob, Janice LeBlanc, Marilyn Rice, Shirley Lyons and most recently Priscilla Monson opened their homes for the club’s annual holiday celebrations. Monson first hosted the December meeting in 2008 after Lyons’ house tragically burned down and continued to host in the true Christmas spirit through 2019.
Monson decorated her house with holly, poinsettias, Santas, snow villages and Nativity scenes — figurines on the mantel, mistletoe from chandeliers, wreaths on doors, angels everywhere and Christmas trees throughout. There was always a designated space for canned goods and boxed dry goods to be donated to her church’s food pantry.
Monson orchestrated the event by transforming her garage into a cafe of card tables and folding chairs complete with red and green tablecloths, holiday centerpieces, door-size yuletide murals and fabric sheeting that camouflaged the garage door. A Christmas tree in the corner was speckled with handprinted wooden ornaments along with a wall length buffet table for the casseroles, platters and trays.
As more and more members arrived to put gifts under that tree, the chatter and laughter grew louder and louder. It was the most well-attended meeting of the year. Monson was in all her glory, members said in a news release.
Some members expressed personal memories of Monson this season.
“Since I have been a member of the garden club, the Christmas parties have always been a favorite," said Cynthia Cagnolatti. "Back in the day, we used to play the gift game where you could steal from each other. Those women were ruthless. They would hide the gifts if they liked them. Ms. Willie Mae Montgomery, I will never forget, was a jokester and the life of the party. Priscilla Monson is another member that will always be in our hearts. As hostess for our Christmas parties, she made it look so easy. She was always calm, cool and collected."
Jamie Trisler remembers Monson's generosity. Monson organized the Christmas canned food drive to help the Carpenter’s Methodist Food Pantry.
"She always was appreciative of all the donations because she knew a few more needy families would continue to have food to eat. I know the food pantry misses her as much as we do this Christmas. We hope to continue this worthwhile tradition.”
“I find myself almost in tears thinking of Priscilla and particularly her Christmas hospitality," said Weezie Cashat. "She was such a sweet lady.”
Marilyn Rice said Monson was like Mrs. Claus.
“No one did Christmas better than Priscilla. She had a tree in every room. She had parties for everyone — her family, her church friends, her Bunco groups, our club.”
Loretta Speligene remembers Monson as "a lady beyond a doubt" who loved Christmas and family.
”Priscilla always had several Christmas trees throughout her home, one in every room including the bathrooms She enjoyed Christmas as did all of her family," Speligene said. "One of the requirements of her Thanksgiving get-together was that her grandchildren get her Christmas decorations out of her attic before they could leave. The No. 1 request she had was that everyone leave their cellphone in a basket she had placed at her doorway. They could claim their phones when the festivities were over. Until then, those folks were there with no distractions from video games, texts or phone calls. Smart lady."
Speligene added, "After Thanksgiving, her car stayed parked in the driveway so she could decorate her garage and set up for the numerous Christmas parties — family, Garden Club, church and a few more. Priscilla was a lady beyond a doubt. So many times I described her as ‘the lady of solid gold.’ Forever I will remember her faithfulness to God and her devotion to family and friends.”
Although the garden club's party is canceled this December, members said they believe "Priscilla’s 2020 Christmas party will be held in heaven with her husband, her parents and all her angels."