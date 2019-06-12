The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail May 30-June 6:
May 30
Oconnor, Brian: 49, 426 Cedarwood Drive, Mandeville, failure to appear in court.
Grigsby, Shane: 45, 8103 Fitzgerald St., Denham Springs, monetary instrument abuse, parole violation, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things, operating vehicle while license is suspended, false certificates, no seat belt, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, temporary registration plates issued by dealers.
Wiggins, Robert Jarmil: 27, 308 Bayou Oaks Drive, Donaldsonville, second-degree battery.
Geason-London, Kyle V.: 21, 1224 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, resisting arrest and interference with officers.
Fernandez, Jalasia Tionne: 23, 506 Fifth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Payne, Paul Benjamin: 18, 36203 Greenleaf Court, Prairieville, possession of marijuana.
Bureau, Jessica L.: 30, 38466 La. 42, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
May 31
Scott, Earnest: 67, 318 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana.
Gibson, Kendrick Kendell: 36, 3038 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, parole violation, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
Pitre, Noah Briley: 19, 13254 Jasmine Hill Drive, Geismar, unauthorized possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages on public school property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, public possession of alcoholic beverages, possession of marijuana.
Reddix Jr., Kelvin Dion: 19, 37405 Cypress Trace Ave., unauthorized possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages on public school property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public possession of alcoholic beverages.
Carter, Wilford Keylan: 19, 12202 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar, unauthorized possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages on public school property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public possession of alcoholic beverages.
Dupuis, Corbin: 19, 39362 Country Road, Prairieville, two counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle, flight from an officer, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen things, misdemeanor theft, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Bergeron, Jordan Renee: 19, 15106 N. Greentails, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Bozeman, Anthony J.: 34, 703 E. Rome St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Simoneaux Jr., Lloyd: 35, 19341 La. 22, Maurepas, two counts of issuing worthless check, failure to appear in court, bank fraud, felony theft.
Bougere, Joshua: 24, 7035 La. 70, Plattenville, bond revocation, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Miles, Douglas: 56, 412 Bunn St., Donaldsonville, security required, expired drivers’ license, limitations on backing, failure to report accident, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Heal, Korina Lynn: 33, 15274 W. Bayou Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Simon, Shane Avery: 30, 518 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, driving on roadway laned for traffic, all drivers must secure license.
Roddy, Preston James: 36, 45092 Huntington Drive, St. Amant, simple battery, violations of protective orders.
June 1
Vance, Dalton Taylor: 28, 414 Mundy Loop, Colfax, second degree battery.
Keller, Jay Michael Paul: 29, 43486 Galvez Oaks Drive, Prairieville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Matul, Klinton: 22, 10758 Alco Ave., Apt. A, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Melancon, William Jacob: 24, 4036 Topeka St., Baton Rouge, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, surety, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions.
Marshall, Charles Lee: 28, 43464 Norwood Road, Gonzales, parole violation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Said, Mohammad Thabet: 27, 43027 Cypress Bend Ave., Gonzales, unauthorized use of a movable, resisting an officer, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things, failure to appear in court.
Tipsword, Zachary Duran: 31, 17797 Airline Highway, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Kentrell, David Cooper: 40, address unavailable, required position and method of turning at intersections, traffic-control signals, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Morris, Gregory: 27, 931 S. Bell St,, Gonzales, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
June 2
Johnson, Trevon: 21, 16125 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Smith, Gary: 41, 32358 Weiss Road, Walker, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things.
Willis, Lauren Jean: 19, 16125 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Parfait, Lonnie M.: 63, 1121 Celebration Ave., 203, Gonzales, operating while intoxicated.
Wall, Jerald: 33, 304 E. Caldwell St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Young, Justin Jamael: 27, 800 Riverview Complex, C204, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Miles, Morris Lemar: 26, Pookey Lane, Geismar, two counts of second-degree murder, possession of heroin, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of marijuana, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, resisting an officer, two counts of failure to appear in court.
June 3
Zeretzke, Alexander Philip: 32, 17346 La. 933, Prairieville, careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Millien Jr., Delveron: 23, 700 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Dauzat, William Paul: 36, 13484 Leon A Babin Sr. Road, Gonzales, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Molyneau, Wesley Brandon: 26, 12019 Arthur Clouatre Road, St. Amant, violations of protective orders, improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian.
Garza, Rolando: 30, 255 E. Round Grove Road, Lewisville, Texas, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple battery.
Fillmore, Bridget G.: 41, 12034 Pete Gaudin Road, St. Amant, felony theft.
Borer, Shane Patrick: 26, 18289 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery.
Girard, Candace Michelle: 36, 12129 Beco Road, St. Amant, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Rusha Sr., Patrick Edwin: 52, 38314 La. 74, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Melancon, Ryan Michael: 35, 42411 La. 621, Gonzales, felony theft of a motor vehicle, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gustave, Maurice L.: 41, 37185 Handerson Road, Geismar, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, urinating in public, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Shampine, Carl J.: 32, 41366 Glen Williams Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
June 4
Leblanc, Wilton J.: 45, 702 Second St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property.
Jacob, Jessie James: 36, 11429 La. 431, St. Amant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, signal lamps and signal devices, stop signs and yield signs, failure to appear in court.
White, Madelyn C.: 25, 327 S. River Road, Port Allen, state probation violation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Blakeman II, Jesse: 25, 12533 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Tipsword, Zachary Duran: 31, 17797 Airline Highway, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Tranchina, Mason Paul: 27, 43365 La. 931, D1, Gonzales, state probation violation, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Travis, Geddrick Lee: 26, 3050 Brasset Road, Donaldsonville, state probation violation, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Ransom, Bertell Tromain: 29, 901 Pine St., Donaldsonville, felony theft of a motor vehicle, failure to appear in court.
Scott, Michael Coletrain: 22, 9289 Mark Pierce Road, Gonzales, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, illegal possession of stolen things.
Murray, William S.: 35, 41034 Busy Needles Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Bridges, Kenneth: 42, 2305 Acosta Road, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Carter, Demaric N.: 53, 14343 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Martinez-Torres, Agustin: 33, 8508 Altamira Ave., Tapona, state not listed, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
June 5
Guillory, Austin Bailey: 21, 44051 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, no motor vehicle insurance, owner to secure registration, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Perkins II, Gary Lee: 26, 13405 Depen St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Torres, Jesus: 39, 43182 Moore Road, Prairieville, speeding, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
George, Joseph: 61, 41270 Merritt Evans Road, 32, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Hernandez, Jimenez: 33, 38213 Debbie St., Prairieville, vehicle license required, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law.
Muse Sr., Michael Joseph: 60, 305 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville, simple battery.
Foster, Kadie May: 39, 4409 Herst St., Metarie, misdemeanor theft.
Kent, Patrick: 20, 4758 Mariville Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
June 6
Rogers, Bryan Joseph: 34, 47487 La. 937, St. Amant, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.