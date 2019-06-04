DONALDSONVILLE — The proposed budget for the Ascension Parish school district's new fiscal year, which begins July 1, includes funding for a $1,000 pay raise for teachers, matching the teacher pay raise approved this week by the state legislature, resulting in a $2,000 raise for faculty.
The proposed budget for the school district also includes a $500 pay raise for all other school district employees, again matching a raise approved by the state legislature, for a total $1,000 pay raise for those employees.
"We're able to present a balanced budget with salary increases for staff," Superintendent David Alexander told School Board members at a budget committee meeting Tuesday.
The district's proposed $257.3 million general fund budget for 2019-20 is an increase of $17 million over the budget for the current fiscal year that's drawing to a close, Diane Allison, director of business services, told committee members.
That increase is due to increasing property tax and sales tax revenues, Allison said, as well as increased state funding through the per-student Minimum Foundation Program.
Along with paying for the salary raises, a total cost of $6.2 million, the proposed budget will also fund the opening in August of the new Bullion Primary school in Prairieville, with 20 new positions there, as well as the first year of $494,000 annual operating costs for the new school.
Other expenditures include major capital projects at 12 campuses at a cost of $1.5 million and five new school buses at a cost of $500,000.
The full School Board will vote on the budget at its June 25 meeting.
Tuesday's meeting marked the last presentation to the board by Allison, who is leaving to take the position of chief financial officer for the Orleans Parish School System.
"You have pushed Ascension Parish to excellence," Alexander told Allison at the close of the meeting.
"We have been recognized nationally because of your hard work," he said. "You've done so many good things here."