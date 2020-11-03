The Donaldsonville Tigers played the defending 3A state champs St. James at Nicholls State and stunned them with a convincing 50-28 victory.
“What a game," said coach Brian Richardson. "The fans coined this one the ‘Classic on the Bayou. It had the feel of a great HBCU game like the Bayou Classic. The atmosphere was electric from the bands to the fans. Shout out to Nicholls State for hosting.”
The rivals have played each other since 1976 and St. James had won the last eight in a row, with the Tigers last winning in 2012. “Beating St. James put us back in the district title picture and gave us some important power points,” said Richardson.
The night belonged to Donaldsonville, as they jumped out to a 30-0 halftime lead and went score-for-score in the second half to seal the victory. DHS got on the board early as Rae’land Johnson raced 64 yards for a touchdown. The two-point try was no good and they led 6-0.
In the second quarter, DHS added touchdowns from sophomore Robert Kent (3 yards) and Johnson (18 yards and 2 yards). Johnson finished with 224 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while Kent added 215 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
“Rae’land has been a leader for us. He was focused all week and really wanted to play well for his team,” Richardson said.
The Tigers finished with 533 rushing yards as team. Quarterback Treveyon Brown connected with Jamarcus Miller on 24-yard touchdown pass to send the Tigers to the half with a 30-0 lead. Wardell Forcell made a huge defensive play with the Tigers up 24-0 when he forced and recovered a St. James fumble and set the Tigers up for first and goal, ending with Johnson's third touchdown of the night.
St. James responded in the second half with four touchdowns, but Donaldsonville was able to match the scoring with touchdowns and a few key plays. Kent scored again early in the third quarter on a 10-yard run to stretch the Tigers lead. Randell Oatis raced to a 61-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to continue the offensive performance on the ground. He was hit in the backfield and broke several tackles on the play. DHS led 42-28 with 5 minutes to go when St. James recovered an onside kick. The play of the night happened a few plays later as Daimar Robinson intercepted a St. James pass to seal the victory.
Robinson had two interceptions on the night. The Tigers added a late touchdown after the interception with Kent running past everyone for an 86-yard touchdown. The two-point try was successful as Brown found Johnson for the conversion.
“Robert Kent adds an extra punch to our running game,” Richardson said. "I have been watching him make big plays since he was 6 years old. I often tell people that I am not his coach, just a fan of an unbelievable young man."
Brown finished 4 of 6 passing for 45 yards and a touchdown. Miller had two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Donaldsonville will play Patterson for its homecoming game Friday, a game the Tigers must be focused on after the emotional victory. Richardson and his staff will certainly savor the victory over their rivals, but they have bigger goals to accomplish.
“We have a tough, tradition rich Patterson team coming in for homecoming,” Richardson said. "We certainly did not envision this being our homecoming opponent but due to shortened season, they are. We cannot afford a letdown. ... Our kids played so hard for all the former Tigers that suffered tough losses over the years in this game. It was also for our community and the blue collar workers in the area."
Parish football roundup:
East Ascension (2-3) 20
C.E. Byrd 27
Next: Hosts Woodlawn on 11/6
St. Amant (4-1) 13
Woodlawn 48
Next: Hosts Catholic BR on 11/6
Dutchtown (3-1) was idle
Next: at McKinley on 11/6
Donaldsonville (3-2) 50
St. James 28
*first victory over St James since 2012
Next: Hosts Patterson on 11/6
Ascension Catholic (4-0) 37
Erath 15
Next: at East Iberville on 11/6
Ascension Christian (1-4) 6
St. John 43
Next: at White Castle on 11/6