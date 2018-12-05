From left are Irene Melancon, grandmother of Eagle Scout Joseph Lambert; Ascension Parish Council member Dempsey Lambert; Lambert's grandparents Jerri and Willie Paul Lambert; his mother, Michelle Lambert; his siblings Reese and Ainsley Lambert; his father Kevin Lambert; Parish President Kenny Matassa; Councilmen John Cagnolatti and Todd Lambert; Eagle Scout Joseph Lambert; Councilman Benny Johnson; Joseph Lambert's grandfather Don Melancon; and Councilman Randy Clouatre.