Gonzales Boy Scout Joseph Lambert was recognized for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout at the Nov. 15 meeting of the Ascension Parish Council.
Lambert, a member of Troop 65 in Gonzales, led all those assembled in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The son of Kevin and Michelle Lambert, Joseph Lambert achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on Oct. 4. He is 15 years old and is an honor student at St. Amant High School, where he is also a member of the Junior ROTC drill team. Joseph earned 36 merit badges on his journey to Eagle.
Joseph’s Eagle Scout Project involved identifying and locating gravesites for veterans buried in Cornerview Cemetery in Gonzales. He identified 88 veterans’ graves representing all branches of the military, including 26 Civil War veterans. He installed a concrete bench and marker to honor all veterans buried in the cemetery.
The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. The title of Eagle Scout is held for life, thus giving rise to the phrase "Once an Eagle, Always an Eagle.”