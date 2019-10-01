Prairieville Primary School teacher Lanie Gueho has won a $2,500 grant from the Ascension Fund to provide curriculum resources, tools and consumables for a school STEAM lab, where students will use science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics as access points for inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking.
A second Ascension Fund grant went to Prairieville Primary School kindergarten teacher Kelly Naquin, who got a $500 classroom grant to provide children with an immersive science experience that will help them understand how all parts of their education connect and relate in the real world.