Girl Scouts Louisiana East is hosting virtual parties for prospective Girl Scouts and their families living in the council’s 23 parishes to provide a glimpse into what it means to be a Girl Scout.
Event participants will learn about the Girl Scouts organization and programming offered related to STEM fields, the outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship, a news release said.
Upcoming virtual opportunities (all one hour long) include:
Virtual Robot Building Parties
Girls will engage in robotics-related activities that include learning about robots, investigating what engineers do and discovering the secret of an algorithm. Together, participants will build robots from household items.
Sat., Oct. 16, 6 p.m.
Tue., Oct. 26, 6 p.m.
Tue., Nov. 9, 6 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 20, 10 a.m.
Sat., Dec. 4, 10 a.m.
Tue., Dec. 14, 6 p.m.
Virtual BeYOUtiful Parties
Girls will engage in self-development activities that include learning about and creating their own personality map. Participants will use the maps to communicate what makes them special.
Tue., Oct. 12, 6 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 23, 10 a.m.
Sat., Nov. 6, 10 a.m.
Tue., Nov. 16, 6 p.m.
Tue., Nov. 30, 6 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 11, 10 a.m.
Tue., Dec. 21, 6 p.m.
Virtual Outdoor Art Parties
Girls will engage in art activities using items from their own backyard. They will also learn about the environment and how to explore their world using principles from “Leave No Trace.”
Tue., Oct. 19, 6 p.m.
Tue., Nov. 2, 6 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 13, 10 a.m.
Tue., Nov. 23, 6 p.m.
Tue., Dec. 7, 6 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 18, 10 a.m.
During all of the virtual parties, parents enjoy participating along with their girls and have the opportunity to chat with GSLE staff to learn how Girl Scouts can build courage, confidence and character.
These events are free and will be held over Zoom. Registrants will receive a meeting link and materials list once registration is confirmed. To register for any of the events, visit www.gsle.org/en/events/recruitments-near-me.html.
The list of recruitment events will continue to be updated on GSLE’s website.
Girls Scouts is for girls in grades K-12. Annual membership in Girl Scouts is $25 and financial assistance is available. To search troop opportunities in the GSLE service area, visit gsle.org/join. The council is also looking for caring, trusted adults to serve in a variety of volunteer roles. Those interested can visit gsle.org/volunteer for more information.
GSLE serves the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.
“For nearly 100 years, Girl Scouting has provided girls in southeast Louisiana with an outlet for self-expression and growth,” says Dr. Rebecca Pennington, chief executive officer of GSLE. “Today, we continue to adapt and evolve to meet the needs and interests of the girls in our region, offering diverse and innovative programming — both in-person and online. We invite you to join our family and make lifelong friendships and memories.”
All media inquiries can be sent to Melissa Kenyon, marketing and communications manager for Girl Scouts Louisiana East, at mkenyon@gsle.org.