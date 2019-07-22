GONZALES — Gonzales native Horace James Arceneaux, who turns 100 this month, was honored by the Gonzales City Council, which proclaimed his upcoming birthday, July 31, as Horace James Arceneaux Day.
Horace Arceneaux, a second cousin of Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, worked as a farmer before serving with the U.S. Army in North Africa during World War II.
He returned to Ascension Parish and worked as a carpenter and cabinet maker, before retiring in his mid-sixties.
Arceneaux is a father of two, grandfather of seven, great-grandfather of 11 and great-great-grandfather of nine.
"He is loved, respected and an inspiration to all," Mayor Arceneaux said at Monday's Gonzales City Council meeting, where friends and family of Horace Arceneaux were gathered.
Also on Monday, the City Council unanimously approved a request by the Gonzales campus of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center from an exemption of a portion of the city's 2 percent sales tax on purchases of medical equipment and supporting software.
Those purchases will be exempted from 1½ cents on every dollar spent, following the City Council's approval.
Nial Patel, senior vice-president of the Baton Rouge-based lobbying firm Cornerstone Government Affairs, which works with the cancer treatment center, thanked the council for its support of the exemption.
"All the money we save here will go back into patient care in Gonzales," Patel said.