The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Dec. 6 to 13:
Dec. 6
Loupe, Jack Kelly: 33, 15496 Braud Road, Gonzales, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Clark Jr., Wayne J.: 36, 37344 La. 30, Geismar, molestation of a juvenile.
Bridges, Kenneth: 42, 150 Jones St., Napoleonville, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear in court.
Winfrey, Dairius Abe: 22, 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Shelling, Le'edward: 29, address unavailable, misdemeanor theft.
Shelling, Dedwin Montrell: 26, address unavailable, misdemeanor theft.
Lacy, Sully Simmons: 29, address unavailable, misdemeanor theft.
Kiernan, Tiffany: 48, 11177 La. 22, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Anderson, Kevbreiell S.: 27, 1308 S. Prieur Ave., New Orleans, misdemeanor theft.
Villeneuve, Cole J.: 24, 42197 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Armand, Christy: 41, 42582 Amy Drive, Ponchatoula, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Capell, Dustin Charles: 38, 16503 Chris Drive, Prairieville, expired driver's license, felony theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Harvey, Shameco S.: 26, 2824 S. Burnside, No. 1202, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, surety.
Dec. 7
Fletcher, Germaine: 30, 242 Evangeline Extension, Donaldsonville, false imprisonment, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, self-mutilation by a prisoner/all other offenses, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation, second–degree battery, second–degree murder.
Cooper, Peggy: 54, 14180 La. 44, No. 29, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Lucas, Eric: 28, 153 N. 17 St., Baton Rouge, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Daigle, Mark C.: 54, 149 Michael St., Napoleonville, misdemeanor theft.
Fontenot, Steven C.: 39, 14054 La. 44, No. 10, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Scott, Eric M.: 32, 18022 Beechwood Subdivision Road, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Street, Cedric: 38, 14348 Sommer Lane, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Vu, Tan Ngoc: 41, 5121 Academy Drive, Metairie, felony residential contractor fraud.
Bercegeay, Ricky: 43, 11182 River Highlands Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Carter, Kimberly: 53, 550 Laurie Lynn Drive, Baton Rouge, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; criminal conspiracy.
Brown, Larissa Ellen: 32, 16482 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, cruelty to animals/simple, simple criminal damage to property.
Roberson, Edward D.: 33, 3616 Camel Drive, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, surety, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Dec. 8
Hester, Dante D.: 25, 1703 S. Chuck Ave., Gonzales, state probation violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, resisting an officer, public intimidation/intimidation, failure to appear in court.
Foster, Wayne Hoit: 24, 41066 Galvez Gardens, Prairieville, possession of marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, operating while intoxicated, failure to appear in court.
Billingsley, Hudson J.: 25, 12115 Billingsley Road, St. Amant, operating while intoxicated.
Washington, Dwain: 53, 11198 Stevenson Road, Geismar, aggravated assault, failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Johnson Jr., Johnnie Lee: 36, 37345 Anderson Road, Geismar, failure to appear in court.
Chatman, Markquincy: 31, 511 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Sims, Rafael: 24, 199 Fern St., P.O. Box 601, Andalusia, Alabama, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Krejci, Jason: 42, 18089 Little Prairie Road, No. 1, Prairieville, state probation violation, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Tournillon, John: 39, 12400 La. 73, 2211, Geismar, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Glynn, Tawana A.: 41, 12400 La. 73, 2211, Geismar, aggravated battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Smith, Jordan Randall: 37, 10844 Sweet Water Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Barnes, Thomas Duane: 39, 1306 Gallier St., New Orleans, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Freas, Barry: 36, 38272 La. 621, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, registration certificates, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation.
Dec. 9
Brister, Jacob Brandon: 37, 12150 Louis White Road, Geismar, no insurance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, expired license plates, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation.
Kopke, Sheryl Malane: 35, 38272 La. 621, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Buratt, Stephen Michah: 31, 42094 Cannon Road, Gonzales, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Seiber, Ashley: 32, 12254 Lamargie Ave., No. 111, Baton Rouge, first degree vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated.
Carter Jr., De'Anthony: 17, 609 W. Bordelon St., Apt. 4, Gonzales, resisting an officer, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle.
Lenard, Maizokki: 46, 6610 La. 74, St. Gabriel, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Barras, Ryan Wayne: 41, 45413 Lake Martin Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Loupe, Janean: 40, 45413 Lake Martin Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Sullivan, Patrick Obrian: 25, 3096 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Kronenberger, Christopher: 45, 8130 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Bureau, Jessica L.: 30, 38466 La. 42, Prairieville, unauthorized use of a movable, simple criminal damage to property.
Dec. 10
Martinez, Kandace L.: 30, 12066 Pete Gaudin Road, St. Amant, four counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Irvin, Marlon: 34, 5054 Marchand School Road, Darrow, bank fraud.
Jordan III, Henry: 47, 13140 Bishop C.L. Morton Sr. Drive, New Orleans, parole violation.
Bell, William: 28, address unavailable, bank fraud.
Muse, Samuel: 39, 12013 Roddy Road, 5, Gonzales, second–degree murder/attempt.
Wiltz, Blake Anthony: 35, 13391 Dooley Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Stewart, Jason N.: 36, 1311 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Robertson, Donald Ray: 55, 120 Azalea Drive, Donaldsonville, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things.
Cannon, James E.: 42, 10012 E. La. 936, St. Amant, operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 11
Dotson, Stevie Wayne: 36, 7137 Modoc Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Bradley, David D.: 39, 11388 Spellman Road, Geismar, driving on roadway laned for traffic, two counts of prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, two counts of illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Grayer Jr., James L.: 27, 4223 Linstrom Drive, Baton Rouge, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Duncan, Anna Francis: 27, 18665 La. 431, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Gayden, Shantel: 36, 41427 Richard Miles Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Swinehart, Richard Arthur: 38, 15193 Braud Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Blythe, Chad Michael: 49, 104 Sunrise Drive, Marrero, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary/all others, misdemeanor theft.
Murphy, Shaun D.: 36, 44335 Loop Road, Gonzales, parole violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Lacey, Latoya: 34, 138 Donaldsonville Village, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, identity theft, misdemeanor theft.
Cheong, Corey Orlando: 25, 14119 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear in court.
Cannon, Chase: 23, 9128 Harry Heath Road, St. Amant, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 12
Coney, Oscar: 33, 22910 Sabine Road, Denham Springs, felony theft.
Wilson Jr., Duress Home: 41, 36437 La. 74, Geismar, violations of protective orders.
Biggins, Eric Levell: 55, 440 Dorthy St., Charleston, Mississippi, engaging in business of contracting without authority prohibited, residential contractor fraud.
Odum, Colton Montana: 27, 18586 Manchac Point, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, aggravated arson.
Thomas, Dedrick: 37, 18127 Muddy Creek Road, Prairieville, aggravated second–degree battery.
Reine, Jerard Levi: 31, 16482 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, cruelty to animals/simple, simple criminal damage to property.
Bolding, Fitell Rascan: 21, 14155 La. 73, No. 4, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Sellars, Gabriel: 35, 288 Doral Lane, Laplace, violations of protective orders.
Douglas, Chase: 24, 519 E. Rome St., Gonzales, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, no seat belt, careless operation.
Buratt, Stephen Michah: 31, 42094 Cannon Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Mastrangelo, Rhonda: 43, 42298 Palmstone Ave., Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Collins, Kaliber N.: 22, 18632 Lake Harbor Lane, Prairieville, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 13
Favorite, Rodney: 27, 42445 Harborstone Ave., Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.