Jerry Oubre, a former foster father, volunteer girls softball coach and volunteer religion teacher, was arrested in Ascension Parish on allegations of sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office authorities said Thursday.
Oubre, 52, of Prairieville, was booked early Thursday on two counts of sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles, according to the jail website. Both counts are felonies.
The juvenile unit of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office opened an investigation Jan. 16, 2019, after the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services told detectives they had received information that Oubre "possibly had sexual contact with a juvenile," Sheriff's spokeswoman Allison Hudson said.
As detectives investigated, another juvenile came forward with similar allegations against Oubre.
The case is still under investigation and more charges could be pending, Hudson said.
The jail did not provide further details of the allegations against Oubre.
Oubre was a volunteer coach for the Lassie League, a softball league for girls ages 4-15, of the city of Gonzales, and a volunteer religion teacher at St. Theresa in Gonzales.
The Diocese of Baton Rouge provided the Advocate with a message that went out Thursday to parents of students at St. Theresa of Avila Parish School of Religion, St. Theresa Middle School and St. John Primary School, saying that Oubre has been a volunteer teacher in the Parish School of Religion (PSR) at St. Theresa of Avila Church Parish in Gonzales.
"Mr. Oubre has been suspended from his volunteer position at St. Theresa Church Parish and has been forbidden to visit the campus. He has volunteered at St. Theresa Church since 2008 and has always had an aide who teaches with him present during weekly PSR sessions," the message from the Diocese said.
"Anyone knowing or suspecting child abuse should report this immediately to law enforcement or to the Department of Children and Family Services at 855-452-5437. Any allegation of child or vulnerable adult sexual abuse involving clergy or a representative of the church should then be reported to Amy Cordon, the diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 225-242-0250," the message to parents said.
An additional message was sent to parents by the Diocese later on Thursday, saying that Oubre had also been a volunteer boys basketball coach at St. Theresa Middle School in 2008-2009.
On Thursday, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said in a statement that Oubre had coached with the city as a volunteer for close to 20 years.
Due to the nature of Oubre's arrest on Thursday, the mayor said, "the City of Gonzales will not be allowing Mr. Oubre to coach or assist in any capacity pending the outcome of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation."
