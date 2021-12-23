LSU recognized 1,971 graduates at the university’s 306th commencement exercises Dec. 17.

One-hundred and seventy-four students graduated with honors, including 11 students who received the University Meal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.

The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated 15 students who earned College Honors. These students participated in a specific honors program and successfully completed and defended an undergraduate thesis:

Birmingham, Alabama: Noah Smith, B.S.Ch.E Chemical Engineering

Helena, Alabama: Margaret Knight, B.S.C.E.S. Coastal Environmental Sciences, B.S. Biological Sciences, LASAL Scholar

Alexandria: Makayla Barber, B.S. Kinesiology

Baton Rouge: Faith Howard, B.A. Economics and Nate Wiggins, B.A. Political Science

Lafayette: Michelle Veillon-Bradshaw, B.S. Kinesiology; and Samantha Jindia, B.S. Biological Sciences

Luling: Bailey Chauvin, B.A. Political Science

Mandeville: Max Catalanotto, B.S. Accounting; and Catherine Rockwell, B.S. Biological Sciences

Marrero: Jessica Laurent, B.S. Kinesiology

Prairieville: Isabel Caballero, B.A.M.C. Mass Communication, B.A. International Studies

St. Francisville: Kyle Sellers, B.S.Comp.E Computer Engineering, B.S. Computer Science

Slidell: Brianna Robertson, B.S.Comp.E Computer Engineering, B.S. Physics

Zachary: Jena Borderlon, B.S. Biological Science

Ascension Parish

Lainey Beth Gamble, Gonzales

College of Agriculture

Blake Nicholas Graham, Prairieville

Gabrielle Elizabeth Klack, Donaldsonville

Megan Elizabeth Leboeuf, Gonzales

Blair Adele Simon, Gonzales

College of Art & Design

Kennedy Lee Ann Acuff, Gonzales

Paige Madison Ellis, Prairieville

Alyssa Dene' Strickland, Prairieville

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Keith Leonard Beckmann, Gonzales

Kenli R. Conyers, St. Amant

Ariel H. Dickson, Geismar

Selina Layne Dison, Gonzales

Dylan Christopher Jones, Prairieville

Rhesa Jones, St. Amant

Maya LaStrapes, Gonzales

Caitlyn Elizabeth Little, St. Amant

Jordan Michael Wills, Gonzales

College of Engineering

Gabriel Martin Arceneaux, Prairieville

Caroline Elizabeth Beeman, Geismar

Chase Anthony Collier, Gonzales

Seth Ryan Jackson, Prairieville

Zachary Ray Johnson, Prairieville

Dylan Michael LeBlanc, Gonzales

Reece Joseph LeBlanc, St. Amant

Mason Joseph Miranda, Prairieville

Tyler Hayden Price, Prairieville

Tyler Joseph Rodrigue, Prairieville

Austin Joseph Saizan, Prairieville

Shelbie Kaye Schexnaydre, Gonzales

Alex Joseph Sheets, Prairieville

Henry Anthony Tran, Prairieville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Kristen Caster Jarvis, Prairieville

Paige Elizabeth Megginson, Prairieville

Angelo Micheal Montalbano, Prairieville

Michaela Grace Speligene, Gonzales

Lauren Brooke Wall, Gonzales

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Grabiel Andrew Alvarez, Prairieville

Tyanna Elizabeth Bell, Geismar

Deletrieck Deshae Dickerson, Gonzales

Paola Garcia De La Torre, Gonzales

James Linden Hogg, Prairieville

Evan Paul Holmes, St. Amant

Lexi Lashai Howard, Gonzales

Caleb Michael Jacob, St. Amant

Madalynn Claire Jarreau, Prairieville

Bailey D'Shea Landry, Dutchtown

Haivyn D'shai LaSalle, Gonzales

Anayt J. Macias-Arredondo, Gonzales

Cynthia G. Macias-Arredondo, Gonzales

Brittany Nicole Mills, Prairieville

Maria Fernanda Naya, St. Amant

Raegan Elizabeth Thanh Nguyen-Cundiff, Prairieville

Argelie Makachukwu Nwokorie, Gonzales

Kennedy Pack, Prairieville

Liliana Ivonne Quezada, Gonzales

Claire Frances Renegar, Prairieville

Cade Matthew Templet, Gonzales

Miranda Mary-Elizabeth Templet, Prairieville

Tyler Thomas Templet, Gonzales

Kathleen Patricia Vasterling, Prairieville

Monica Judith Zapien, Gonzales

Manship School of Mass Communication

Jessica Marie Anny, Sorrento

Catherine Beatrice Carpenter, St. Amant

Cameron Claire Foil, Prairieville

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Quinn Daniel Moreau, Gonzales

Cameron Lane Robillard, Prairieville

Damian Rex Wellman, Prairieville

College of Science

Zaria Nyree Johnson, Prairieville

Victoria Ann Montgomery, Prairieville

Ian Greyson Sager, Geismar

Elizabeth E. Stewart, Denham Springs

Graduate School

Master's

Jack Cuyler Douglas, Prairieville

Lexi Jordan Gibbs, Prairieville

Ryan Christopher Guidry, Prairieville

Doctorate

Willie Adelaide Louviere, Prairieville

East Baton Rouge Parish

College of the Coast & Environment

Rachel Katherine Mixon, Zachary

College of Agriculture

Robert Elijah Wojohn, Zachary

College of Art & Design

Katie Hostetler, Zachary

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Ethan Paul Batrous, Central

Aaniyah T. Cola, Zachary

Ali Shay Haddox, Slaughter

Meaghan Elizabeth Novo, Greenwell Springs

College of Engineering

Noah Ryan Burns, Zachary

Kevin John Kennedy, Baker

Reed Andrew Ladnier, Zachary

Ashleigh Kaye Martin, Central

Stewart Brannon Perilloux, Zachary

College of Human Sciences & Education

Brooke Leigh Cranford, Zachary

Carie Anne Fralick, Central

Olivia Nicole Hurst, Zachary

Alisha Patel, Zachary

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Orrin Bennett Bordelon, Zachary

Caleb Michael Clayton, Zachary

Allison Rose Cupit, Zachary

Caitlin Grace Halphen, Zachary

Katie Hostetler, Zachary

Katie Marie Jones, Greenwell Springs

College of Science

Jena Elizabeth Bordelon, Central

Myrna Ali Brunson, Zachary

Aayanah Larrelle Cola, Zachary

Catherine Elizabeth Halphen, Zachary

Joseph Harkrider, Zachary

Graduate School

Certificate

Tiffany Sue Doerr, Zachary

Masters

Nancy C. Arnold, Pride

Fallon Therese Ledoux, Zachary

Julia Lemus Lemoine, Central

James Edward McCann, Zachary

East Feliciana Parish

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Brody D. Kelly, Clinton

Wytajah D. Williams, Clinton

College of Engineering

Katie Louise Viccellio, Ethel

College of Human Sciences & Education

Emma Grace Fazende, Clinton

College of Science

Stephanie Alane Tassin, Clinton

West Feliciana Parish

Kyle Andrew Sellers, St. Francisville

College of Art & Design

Chaney Patout Ray, St. Francisville

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Robert Hunter Fudge, St. Francisville

Madison Lea O'Brien, St. Francisville

College of Engineering

Nicholas Ray Beard, St. Francisville

Kyle Andrew Sellers, St. Francisville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Elizabeth-Kate Pardue, St. Francisville

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Olivia Grace Lowe, St. Francisville

Graduate School

Certificate

Alvera Holland McMillan, St. Francisville

Masters

Lindsey Nicole Achord, St. Francisville

Michael Clinton Sullivan II, St. Francisville

Livingston Parish

College of the Coast and Environment

Aaron Oneal Mixon, Springfield

College of Agriculture

Abigail Elizabeth Gunby, Denham Springs

Taylor M. Watts, French Settlement

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Bailey S. Coleman, Denham Springs

Madeleine Jane Desmarais, Denham Springs

Ariyana C. Perkins, Denham Springs

Sidney L. Vanosdell, Walker

College of Engineering

Jacob Ryan Clark, Watson

Sarah Elizabeth Mitchell, Denham Springs

Regan Amelia Newsom, Livingston

Nathan Lyle Penalber, Holden

Katie Ann Pilgrim, Albany

Elijah Dylan Taylor, Livingston

Paige Lorraine Vige, Denham Springs

Mindy M. Zanovec, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Kyle Mikail Alain, Denham Springs

Maryssa Delayne Corkern, Watson

Nik Kalaj, Denham Springs

Emily Kaitlin Lively, Denham Springs

Eugene Benedict Nardo, Denham Springs

Cameron Blaire Seals, Watson

Carl Glenn St. Cyr, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Daniel Henderson Ayres, Denham Springs

Kaylin Brooke Cooper, Denham Springs

Brittany Ann Diez, Livingston

Nathan Tyler Hodge, Albany

Matthieu Aiden McIntosh, Walker

Brennan B. Poole, Denham Springs

Kayla Anne Spearman, Walker

Manship School of Mass Communication

Chloe Anjel Cain, Walker

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Austin Thomas Noto, Walker

College of Science

Julia Taylor Browning, Denham Springs

Sophia Jean Galbo, Denham Springs

Samantha Shae Lathan, Watson

Lisa Marie Mancil, Walker

Elizabeth E. Stewart, Denham Springs

Manon Elizabeth Vicknair, French Settlement

Graduate School

Masters

Kaanan Marie Fugler, Denham Springs

Bradley Michael Meyers, Denham Springs

Jolene Grace Naquin, Denham Springs

Keri Devilynn Pertuit, Albany

Doctorate

Carondalette C. Turner, Walker

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Agriculture

Lindsey Ann Gulotta, Independence

Dustin James Motichek, Ponchatoula

Fallon Taylor Plaisance, Kentwood

College of Engineering

Storm Brayton Coates, Ponchatoula

Donald Howard Roberts, Independence

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Natalie Elizabeth Balado, Hammond

Laura Kelsey Capadona, Ponchatoula

Caroline Rose Demars, Hammond

Raeghen Alyse Henry, Ponchatoula

Blaine Geoffrey Jacob, Hammond

Kaitlyn Rose Meyn, Pochatoula

College of Science

Brandon Martin Klein, Loranger

