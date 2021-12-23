LSU recognized 1,971 graduates at the university’s 306th commencement exercises Dec. 17.
One-hundred and seventy-four students graduated with honors, including 11 students who received the University Meal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated 15 students who earned College Honors. These students participated in a specific honors program and successfully completed and defended an undergraduate thesis:
Birmingham, Alabama: Noah Smith, B.S.Ch.E Chemical Engineering
Helena, Alabama: Margaret Knight, B.S.C.E.S. Coastal Environmental Sciences, B.S. Biological Sciences, LASAL Scholar
Alexandria: Makayla Barber, B.S. Kinesiology
Baton Rouge: Faith Howard, B.A. Economics and Nate Wiggins, B.A. Political Science
Lafayette: Michelle Veillon-Bradshaw, B.S. Kinesiology; and Samantha Jindia, B.S. Biological Sciences
Luling: Bailey Chauvin, B.A. Political Science
Mandeville: Max Catalanotto, B.S. Accounting; and Catherine Rockwell, B.S. Biological Sciences
Marrero: Jessica Laurent, B.S. Kinesiology
Prairieville: Isabel Caballero, B.A.M.C. Mass Communication, B.A. International Studies
St. Francisville: Kyle Sellers, B.S.Comp.E Computer Engineering, B.S. Computer Science
Slidell: Brianna Robertson, B.S.Comp.E Computer Engineering, B.S. Physics
Zachary: Jena Borderlon, B.S. Biological Science
Ascension Parish
Cameron Claire Foil, Prairieville
Lainey Beth Gamble, Gonzales
College of Agriculture
Lainey Beth Gamble, Gonzales
Blake Nicholas Graham, Prairieville
Gabrielle Elizabeth Klack, Donaldsonville
Megan Elizabeth Leboeuf, Gonzales
Blair Adele Simon, Gonzales
College of Art & Design
Kennedy Lee Ann Acuff, Gonzales
Paige Madison Ellis, Prairieville
Alyssa Dene' Strickland, Prairieville
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Keith Leonard Beckmann, Gonzales
Kenli R. Conyers, St. Amant
Ariel H. Dickson, Geismar
Selina Layne Dison, Gonzales
Dylan Christopher Jones, Prairieville
Rhesa Jones, St. Amant
Maya LaStrapes, Gonzales
Caitlyn Elizabeth Little, St. Amant
Jordan Michael Wills, Gonzales
College of Engineering
Gabriel Martin Arceneaux, Prairieville
Caroline Elizabeth Beeman, Geismar
Chase Anthony Collier, Gonzales
Seth Ryan Jackson, Prairieville
Zachary Ray Johnson, Prairieville
Dylan Michael LeBlanc, Gonzales
Reece Joseph LeBlanc, St. Amant
Mason Joseph Miranda, Prairieville
Tyler Hayden Price, Prairieville
Tyler Joseph Rodrigue, Prairieville
Austin Joseph Saizan, Prairieville
Shelbie Kaye Schexnaydre, Gonzales
Alex Joseph Sheets, Prairieville
Henry Anthony Tran, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Kristen Caster Jarvis, Prairieville
Paige Elizabeth Megginson, Prairieville
Angelo Micheal Montalbano, Prairieville
Michaela Grace Speligene, Gonzales
Lauren Brooke Wall, Gonzales
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Grabiel Andrew Alvarez, Prairieville
Tyanna Elizabeth Bell, Geismar
Deletrieck Deshae Dickerson, Gonzales
Paola Garcia De La Torre, Gonzales
James Linden Hogg, Prairieville
Evan Paul Holmes, St. Amant
Lexi Lashai Howard, Gonzales
Caleb Michael Jacob, St. Amant
Madalynn Claire Jarreau, Prairieville
Bailey D'Shea Landry, Dutchtown
Haivyn D'shai LaSalle, Gonzales
Anayt J. Macias-Arredondo, Gonzales
Cynthia G. Macias-Arredondo, Gonzales
Brittany Nicole Mills, Prairieville
Maria Fernanda Naya, St. Amant
Raegan Elizabeth Thanh Nguyen-Cundiff, Prairieville
Argelie Makachukwu Nwokorie, Gonzales
Kennedy Pack, Prairieville
Liliana Ivonne Quezada, Gonzales
Claire Frances Renegar, Prairieville
Cade Matthew Templet, Gonzales
Miranda Mary-Elizabeth Templet, Prairieville
Tyler Thomas Templet, Gonzales
Kathleen Patricia Vasterling, Prairieville
Monica Judith Zapien, Gonzales
Manship School of Mass Communication
Jessica Marie Anny, Sorrento
Catherine Beatrice Carpenter, St. Amant
Cameron Claire Foil, Prairieville
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Quinn Daniel Moreau, Gonzales
Cameron Lane Robillard, Prairieville
Damian Rex Wellman, Prairieville
College of Science
Grabiel Andrew Alvarez, Prairieville
Zaria Nyree Johnson, Prairieville
Victoria Ann Montgomery, Prairieville
Ian Greyson Sager, Geismar
Elizabeth E. Stewart, Denham Springs
Graduate School
Master's
Jack Cuyler Douglas, Prairieville
Lexi Jordan Gibbs, Prairieville
Ryan Christopher Guidry, Prairieville
Doctorate
Willie Adelaide Louviere, Prairieville
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Rachel Katherine Mixon, Zachary
College of Agriculture
Robert Elijah Wojohn, Zachary
College of Art & Design
Katie Hostetler, Zachary
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Ethan Paul Batrous, Central
Aaniyah T. Cola, Zachary
Ali Shay Haddox, Slaughter
Meaghan Elizabeth Novo, Greenwell Springs
College of Engineering
Noah Ryan Burns, Zachary
Kevin John Kennedy, Baker
Reed Andrew Ladnier, Zachary
Ashleigh Kaye Martin, Central
Stewart Brannon Perilloux, Zachary
College of Human Sciences & Education
Brooke Leigh Cranford, Zachary
Carie Anne Fralick, Central
Olivia Nicole Hurst, Zachary
Alisha Patel, Zachary
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Orrin Bennett Bordelon, Zachary
Caleb Michael Clayton, Zachary
Allison Rose Cupit, Zachary
Caitlin Grace Halphen, Zachary
Katie Hostetler, Zachary
Katie Marie Jones, Greenwell Springs
College of Science
Jena Elizabeth Bordelon, Central
Myrna Ali Brunson, Zachary
Aayanah Larrelle Cola, Zachary
Catherine Elizabeth Halphen, Zachary
Joseph Harkrider, Zachary
Graduate School
Certificate
Tiffany Sue Doerr, Zachary
Masters
Nancy C. Arnold, Pride
Fallon Therese Ledoux, Zachary
Julia Lemus Lemoine, Central
James Edward McCann, Zachary
East Feliciana Parish
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Brody D. Kelly, Clinton
Wytajah D. Williams, Clinton
College of Engineering
Katie Louise Viccellio, Ethel
College of Human Sciences & Education
Emma Grace Fazende, Clinton
College of Science
Stephanie Alane Tassin, Clinton
West Feliciana Parish
Kyle Andrew Sellers, St. Francisville
College of Art & Design
Chaney Patout Ray, St. Francisville
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Robert Hunter Fudge, St. Francisville
Madison Lea O'Brien, St. Francisville
College of Engineering
Nicholas Ray Beard, St. Francisville
Kyle Andrew Sellers, St. Francisville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Elizabeth-Kate Pardue, St. Francisville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Olivia Grace Lowe, St. Francisville
Graduate School
Certificate
Alvera Holland McMillan, St. Francisville
Masters
Lindsey Nicole Achord, St. Francisville
Michael Clinton Sullivan II, St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
College of the Coast and Environment
Aaron Oneal Mixon, Springfield
College of Agriculture
Abigail Elizabeth Gunby, Denham Springs
Taylor M. Watts, French Settlement
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Bailey S. Coleman, Denham Springs
Madeleine Jane Desmarais, Denham Springs
Ariyana C. Perkins, Denham Springs
Sidney L. Vanosdell, Walker
College of Engineering
Jacob Ryan Clark, Watson
Sarah Elizabeth Mitchell, Denham Springs
Regan Amelia Newsom, Livingston
Nathan Lyle Penalber, Holden
Katie Ann Pilgrim, Albany
Elijah Dylan Taylor, Livingston
Paige Lorraine Vige, Denham Springs
Mindy M. Zanovec, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Kyle Mikail Alain, Denham Springs
Maryssa Delayne Corkern, Watson
Nik Kalaj, Denham Springs
Emily Kaitlin Lively, Denham Springs
Eugene Benedict Nardo, Denham Springs
Cameron Blaire Seals, Watson
Carl Glenn St. Cyr, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Daniel Henderson Ayres, Denham Springs
Kaylin Brooke Cooper, Denham Springs
Brittany Ann Diez, Livingston
Nathan Tyler Hodge, Albany
Matthieu Aiden McIntosh, Walker
Brennan B. Poole, Denham Springs
Kayla Anne Spearman, Walker
Manship School of Mass Communication
Chloe Anjel Cain, Walker
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Austin Thomas Noto, Walker
College of Science
Julia Taylor Browning, Denham Springs
Sophia Jean Galbo, Denham Springs
Samantha Shae Lathan, Watson
Lisa Marie Mancil, Walker
Elizabeth E. Stewart, Denham Springs
Manon Elizabeth Vicknair, French Settlement
Graduate School
Masters
Kaanan Marie Fugler, Denham Springs
Bradley Michael Meyers, Denham Springs
Jolene Grace Naquin, Denham Springs
Jolene Grace Naquin, Denham Springs
Keri Devilynn Pertuit, Albany
Doctorate
Carondalette C. Turner, Walker
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Lindsey Ann Gulotta, Independence
Dustin James Motichek, Ponchatoula
Fallon Taylor Plaisance, Kentwood
College of Engineering
Storm Brayton Coates, Ponchatoula
Donald Howard Roberts, Independence
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Natalie Elizabeth Balado, Hammond
Laura Kelsey Capadona, Ponchatoula
Caroline Rose Demars, Hammond
Raeghen Alyse Henry, Ponchatoula
Blaine Geoffrey Jacob, Hammond
Kaitlyn Rose Meyn, Pochatoula
College of Science
Brandon Martin Klein, Loranger