Camryn Accardo's long-awaited journey to Carnegie Hall was realized when the high school freshman sang on the country's biggest stage.
Accardo and Audrey Soulier, a high school sophomore, both had their dreams come true earlier this month thanks to the Carnegie Hall High School Honors Performance Series.
The teens, both former students and choir members at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic School, had to wait a bit because of COVID-19. Accardo auditioned in 2019 and was set to perform in 2020. Soulier, an East Ascension High sophomore, also had to wait for her turn on the big stage.
Accardo, 14-year-old St. Amant High student, called the experience spectacular.
"Performing on the stage of Carnegie Hall was an experience of a lifetime that I will always treasure and never forget," she said. "I made several friends along the way from many different states including Delaware, Idaho and Alabama. I truly enjoyed learning from conductor Dr. Ames, and he made the rehearsals fun, exciting and formed all of our voices into one within just a couple days.”
Accardo's mother, Aleisha, said family and friends were able to join her daughter on the New York trip. The grandness of the stage and auditorium was breathtaking, she said.
"The red velvet seats and the ambience were so grand," Aleisha Accardo said.
The teens received some sheet music one month ahead of the performance, giving them little time to learn six songs. After a daylong practice, the singers, representing 44 states, "sounded like they'd been singing together for years," Aleisha Accardo said.
She said she's not sure her daughter understands the full scope of her accomplishment. "It's really a big deal," Aleisha Accardo said. "We're so proud of her."
Camryn and Audrey auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and were accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication and achievements demonstrated in her application and audition recording.
Camryn, a soprano, spent her weekend under the tutelage of world-renowned conductor Dr. Jeffery L. Ames along with other members from across the United States preparing for this special performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement. This was the first series performance at Carnegie Hall since 2020.
Audrey sang with the High School Honors Treble Choir, under the direction of Dr. Lynne Jackle at the Isaac Stern Audition/Ronald O. Perelman Stage.
“After having performances worldwide impacted for over two years, we are excited to be returning to the stage at Carnegie Hall. Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Marion Gomez, program director for the Honors Performance Series. “We processed nearly 10,000 nominations and have selected over 500 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”
