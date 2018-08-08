Ascension Parish School Board highlighted its broad goals for the next five years in its 2018-19 Strategic Plan Report, released Aug. 1.
The report is part of a five-year planning process for the district and highlights Ascension’s mission, vision and purpose for the success of all of its students in an ever-changing world, a news release said. The district is united through shared core values of teamwork, leadership, service and learning, the report states.
The report points to achievements and goals the following areas:
Instructional priorities: This past school year, 50 percent of Ascension’s third- through eighth-graders scored advanced and mastery on state assessments; high schools offered more than 2,000 college credit courses; and Ascension ranked first in the state in supporting students with disabilities to achieve mastery and above on state assessments. Ascension’s instructional goals focus on raising the bar for every student.
Technology: It is Ascension’s priority to provide cutting-edge technologies for instruction and management so tasks may be fulfilled efficiently and effectively. Ascension has a one-to-one student-to-computer ratio for grades one through 12, putting more than 20,000 devices in the hands of students.
Child nutrition: Ascension’s vision is to provide nutritious, high-quality, low-cost meals to all students with the highest levels of food preparation and customer service to maximize learning. More than 3.3 million meals were served last school year to students, teachers and faculty.
Transportation and maintenance: Ascension strives to provide safe and timely transportation for students to minimize or eliminate instructional obstacles. The Ascension School Board has 280 buses, including 26 for special-needs students. Safety training is mandatory twice a year for 246 full-time bus drivers and 20 substitute drivers. The district employs more than 218 maintenance workers and custodians who completed more than 7,000 work orders during the past school year.
Planning and construction: The School Board has spent $63 million of the total estimated $80 million cost to restore six schools and three district properties that flooded in 2016. To date, the district has been reimbursed for $22 million and is awaiting an additional $49 million approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. All flooded schools will be back in their restored buildings this school year. To meet the challenges of a growing parish, the district is investing $120 million in improvements and new construction. Facility plans include Freshman Academies for East Ascension, Dutchtown and St. Amant high schools; the Donaldsonville High School library; three primary schools; and one middle school. Site planning is underway for a future high school. The soonest to be completed of these projects is Bullion Primary, coming fall 2019.
Business and finance: The School Board is the largest employer in the parish, with 78 percent of its annual budget dedicated to employee salaries and benefits, and it has been nationally and internationally recognized for fiscal excellence for multiple years. Projected revenues for 2018-19 include 44 percent state funding through the Minimum Foundation Program; 27 percent sales and use tax revenues; 25 percent ad valorem (property) tax revenues; and 4 percent other revenues. Budget expenditures for 2018-19 are 54 percent for personalized learning and response; 24 percent for safe and progressive learning and work environment; 14 percent for support and struggling students and schools; 5 percent for investment in people; and 3 percent for governance and stewardship.
Human resources: The district has a comprehensive employee benefits program, has implemented a Teach Ascension Academy to train professionals for teaching careers, and offers various types of workshops to instructional teachers and leaders. Twelve supervisors, principals and teachers earned doctoral degrees from state universities over the past couple years. The newest development in HR will be the use of BenefitFocus for employees to manage their benefits online this year.
Public information: Ascension public schools won the coveted National School Public Relations Association Gold Medallion Award for excellence in a school information campaign.
The Strategic Plan Report and the district's new tagline, “Excellence. Ascending Together,” were released during a chat with the superintendent webinar.