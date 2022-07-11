The Ukulele Man to visit library
A ukulele party is coming to the Ascension Parish library. Everyone’s invited to come to listen and learn about the ukulele’s unique sound and sing along to the music of The Ukulele Man, Tim Spinosa.
If you have a ukulele, bring it and strum along at the Ascension Parish Library at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Dutchtown library and another program is at 2 p.m. that day in Gonzales.
The show is designed for kids ages 6 to 8.
Growing Up: Girls set for Aug. 6
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will host Growing Up: A Class for Preteen Girls.
This matter-of-fact discussion about a normal part of growing up will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. The class is for girls ages 9 to 11 and their parent or guardian. Registration for the free class is required before noon on Aug. 5.
To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
Make your website work for you
Small businesses benefit from having an online presence; They can reach more customers and help create new jobs. Sign up for this free virtual webinar at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, and increase your knowledge about digital skills. Discover how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports your business goals. Whether launching a new website or sprucing up an old one, this webinar can help.
To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/194988912204320528.
Once registered, you will receive an email with information on how to join the webinar hosted on GoToWebinar. For further assistance, call (225) 647-3955.
Grow with Google webinars hosted by Ascension Parish Library and co-sponsored by Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, a grant through the Grow with Google Partner Program and Public Library Association. Ascension Parish Library is a Silver Partner with the Grow with Google Partner Program, which helps organizations host trainings for local business owners on how to use digital tools to achieve online success and ensures that the opportunities created by technology are available to everyone.
Narwhal & Jelly Day at the library
Kids 6 to 8 will have a good time celebrating their two favorite sea creatures at APL’s Narwhal and Jelly Day. Kids will create their own Narwhal and Jelly friends and make some ocean-themed slime. They’ll compete to see who can get their jellyfish to the finish line the fastest and try their luck at Narwhal’s ring toss.
The program starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Galvez branch and Saturday, July 23, at the Gonzales location.
Preschool picture bingo
Kids ages 3 to 5 are welcome to play preschool picture bingo and a game of blackout. Everyone is guaranteed to leave with a prize at APL’s Bingo Day. Play and compete at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 19, at our Galvez location; Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at Gonzales; or Thursday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at Dutchtown.
Pick up tips on starting, financing a small business
Have questions about starting a new business? Need some assurance you’re on the right track? Get connected to resources in this virtual seminar at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
In this seminar, led by Sonia E. Wilson, a business consultant with Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College-Baton Rouge, learn how to determine the feasibility of your idea and how to navigate the small business loan process. Wilson will also discuss the purpose of developing a feasible business plan, assessing business risks, marketing strategy development, and more.
This seminar is brought to you by Ascension Parish Library.
Registration is required. To register, visit APL Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresource.com and click on ‘Webinars.’ Once you sign up, you will receive an email about joining the live session. For assistance, call (225) 647-3955.