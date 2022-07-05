Retired Louisiana Farm Bureau President Ronnie Anderson is a member of the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction, a recipient of the American Farm Bureau Founders Award and can now list himself among the select few to receive the Louisiana Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Awards.
Louisiana Farm Bureau President Jim Harper presented Anderson with the award June 23 at the New Orleans Marriott. Harper made the presentation during the 100th annual Convention Awards Program. He also presented Anderson’s wife, Vivian, with a gift.
Ronnie and Vivian Anderson live in Ethel, where they raise beef cattle and enjoy time with their six grandchildren.
Ronnie Anderson served as president of Louisiana Farm Bureau for 31 years, from 1989 to 2020. He's the fifth person to receive the Distinguished Service Award. The last recipient was retired Louisiana Farm Service Agency State Director Willie Cooper in 2014.
After receiving the award, Anderson delivered an emotional speech about past board members with whom he grew close over the years. He singled out his “sister on the board,” Linda Zaunbrecher, of Vermilion Parish, who served as third vice president on the Louisiana Farm Bureau Board of Directors from 1989 to 2015. Zaunbrecher died in November 2021.
Anderson then spoke about the future of the 100-year-old organization he led.
“You’re in good hands,” he said. “You’re really going to do well. The organization is strong. The Farm Bureau organization has a bright, bright future.”
Under Anderson’s leadership, the Louisiana Farm Bureau grew from nearly 67,000 members in 1989 to more than 136,000 in 2022. In addition to his role with Louisiana Farm Bureau, he served on the LSU Board of Supervisors, as well as the American Farm Bureau Board of Directors.
“Ronnie took Louisiana Farm Bureau into the 21st century, literally and figuratively,” Harper said. “He’s been a great friend to me and set the organization up for success in the future.”