Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 2-6:
CIVIL SUITS
Young Zyaira Rylee Brabham and Zyaira R. Brabham Young v. Tutorship.
Wymar Federal Credit Union v. Arthur E. Flicklin Jr. and Evonne M. Gilbert, executory process.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Carlos Marquis Comery, promissory note.
Anthony R. Rodrigue and Chelsea Brooks v. The Gray Insurance Co., Wastewater Treatment of Louisiana Inc., Ascension Wastewater Treatment Inc. and Michael Dean Swan, damages.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Shaun Andrew Bennett and Dawnyelle N. Bennett, open account.
Kelvin P. Wells v. Corey L. Maddie and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Discover Bank v. Yolanda P. Perrilloux, open account.
Discover Bank v. Carrl Howard, open account.
Discover Bank v. Reynard Perry, open account.
Christopher Vidrine v. Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co. and David Arthur Martin, damages.
Tower Credit Inc. v. Melba L. Irvin, executory judgment.
American Express National Bank v. Mark Pfeiffer and Development Pfeiffer, open account.
Alannie M. Chretien v. Frank Deluca, Beacon AC Heating and Ref Inc. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Parish of Ascension v. Eric Eidissen and Shannon Eidissen, miscellaneous.
Boone Services LLC v. Ascension Parish Government, Bridging The Gap Solutions LLC and Clint Cointment, injunction.
(individual on behalf of) Deann Thomas and Thelma Byrd v. CMH Homes Inc. dba Clayton Homes of Gonzales, Southern Energy Homes Inc. and Set Mobile Home Movers LLC, damages.
(individual on behalf of) Elmonzer Kennedy v. American Access Casualty company and Alvarez Jesus Armando, damages.
Chantelle Brown v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Courtney Guitreau, damages.
Tywanda Ridley v. Eric Johnson, partition of property.
Kassia Bridges Howell v. Victory Home Center LLC, Lane Thomas Housing LLC, Buccaneer Homes of Alabama Inc and Ljs Mobile Home Movers, damages.
American Express National Bank v. Chad Gladden, open account.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Valerie Stevenson, open account.
Navigator Credit Union v. Patrick Franklin, executory judgment.
A&M Contractors LLC v. Troy Genovese, breach of contract.
A&M Contractors LLC v. Shalither Cushenberry, breach of contract.
FAMILY SUITS
Stephanie Anne Bates v. Travis Wayne Bates, divorce.
Roosevelt Mitchell v. Ethel D. Mitchell, divorce.
Brooke M. Domingue v. Jordan Domingue, divorce.
Letrell J. Patterson v. Andre Patterson Sr., divorce.
Mary Haydel McLaughlin v. John Daniel McLaughlin, divorce.
Chanda M. Williams v. Thomas B. Williams, divorce.
Nelson Pinion II v. Pinion Susan Michelle, divorce.
Jeffery J. Louque v. Tammy Brasseaux Louque, divorce.
Tonesha Scott, Jayvn Minor Scott and Louisiana Department of Children & Family v. Jacoby LeBlanc, paternity.
Megan Robertson and Louisiana Department of Children & Family v. Dwayne Batiste, paternity.
Destiny Nickens and Louisiana Department of Children & Family v. Jayd Dickens, paternity.
Asa Newell and Louisiana Department of Children & Family v. Diaz Sergio, paternity.
Beauragard O. Babin v. Janet Dybdahl Babin, divorce.
Jody Miller Taylor v. Anthony Karl Taylor Sr., divorce.
Zackary H. Riggins v. Alexis Y. Riggins, divorce.
Brandi Plaisance v. Jonathan Samuel, divorce.
Glenn Daniels Jr. v. Jasmine McCullough, divorce.
Shara Slaughter Hollis v. Bradley W. Hollis, divorce.
Rocqual Joseph Batiste v. Johnathan Junior Batiste, divorce.
Linda Faye Bellatti v. Daniel Lazar Heimowitz, divorce.
Benjamin Joseph Dupelle v. Janet Rebecca Dupelle, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Linda Lanoux Kernan
Succession of George Albert Brooks Jr.
Succession of Leo Dale Goudeau, Bettie Rayborn Goudeau ,
Succession of Bruce Wayne Falgoust
Succession of James Roig
Succession of Kaci Bourgeois