GONZALES — The Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission is considering rezoning a portion of the oldest part of Gonzales, an area that's home to a number of businesses.
The commissioners on Monday discussed the rezoning of a block of more than 30 lots in the area of West Main Street, North Felicity Avenue, West Roosevelt Street and North Marchand Avenue from single-family residential to limited business use, if the Gonzales City Council approves it down the road.
"We're trying to get the zoning consistent with the use of the property," Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd said after the meeting.
The business zoning in that part of downtown Gonzales would be more in keeping with the city's master plan, he said.
Right now the area, which includes three blocks and a portion of a fourth one, is home to several warehouses, businesses and an attorney's office, Byrd said.
Several homes in the area would be grandfathered in with their current residential zoning, he said.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposal at its next meeting, on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Also on Monday, the commission accepted the request of resident Veronica Hilliard to have a piece of property she owns in the 1600 block of West Worthey Road rezoned from manufactured housing to retail commercial.
Hilliard said her grandfather, Earnest Stephens, once owned a store on the property, perhaps the first African-American owned store in the city, but the building is now in poor condition. A rental house is also on the 1-acre lot, she said.
Hilliard said she has plans to demolish the building and the house, and hopes to one day open a store there herself.
A public hearing on that rezoning request will also be held at the Planning and Zoning Commission's Aug. 6 meeting.