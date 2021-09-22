Is finding a place for vegetables in the morning a challenge for you? A bowl of broccoli is not very appealing with a bowl of cornflakes for breakfast. Why not make a brunch out of your breakfast? Try some of these ideas for brunch as breakfast:
Eggs: When scrambling your eggs add some vegetables such as bell pepper, tomatoes, broccoli, or spinach to create an omelet.
Smoothies: If you want to get your vegetables in the morning, why not make a smoothie and add spinach, celery, cucumber, and carrots mixed with fruits. Those vegetables will not overpower the fruits that you add, but they will increase the nutrient value of the smoothie.
Hash brown omelet: Have you tried hash brown with sweet potatoes? Add some onions, mushrooms, corn, beans, zucchini, bell pepper, or asparagus and create a totally different taste.
Breakfast/brunch sandwich: To create this sandwich, add avocado to 100% whole grain bread or English muffin with tomatoes, fresh spinach, and an over-easy egg with your favorite herb and spices.
Breakfast/Brunch Hash Recipe
Ingredients
5 cups diced sweet potatoes (about a ½ -inch dice)
4 cups diced zucchini
1 cup chopped onion
6 large eggs
Black pepper to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
2. On medium high, heat and carefully place the diced sweet potatoes in 2 Tbsp hot vegetable oil. Cook the sweet potatoes without stirring until bottom of cubes start to turn golden brown. Stir and cook until the cubes just start to soften.
3. Increase heat to high and add the zucchini, onion, and bell pepper to the skillet. Cook until the vegetables are just starting to soften.
4. Remove from heat. Make 6 wells in the potato and veggie mixture; break one egg into each well.
5. Place skillet in the oven and bake for 9-14 minutes, or until the eggs are set. Serve immediately.