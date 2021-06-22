HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Science and Technology recognized students for outstanding academic performance at the college’s honors convocation held virtually May 13.
Awards were presented to the following students from the region:
Ascension Parish
Brock Benoit, of Prairieville, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Occupational Safety, Health and Environment
East Feliciana Parish
William Douglas, of Clinton, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Physics
Tangipahoa Parish
Basanta Khakurel, of Hammond, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Biological Sciences; Maria Yanez Diaz, of Hammond, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Biological Sciences; Katya Cornejo, of Hammond, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Engineering Technology; and Robert Burke, of Hammond, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Mathematics.