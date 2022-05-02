Organizers of the Gonzales 75th anniversary celebration tried to cover every little detail when burying a time capsule 25 years ago.
That time capsule was dug up April 22 in front of city hall and taken to the Tee-Joe Gonzales Museum where it was opened as part of the city's centennial celebration.
Inside, city leaders found a VCR and tape, which included messages from city leaders and long time residents. Photos, letters from school children were also among the items inside.
"They even purchased an extended warranty," said event co-chair Scot Byrd.
Byrd said most of the celebration's events were well attended, including the opening reception, run, jambalaya cook-off, musical performances and fireworks. The birthday part also included a prayer service and crafts show.
Special guests at the celebration were members of the Andrews family, the grandchildren of Josephine Gonzales Andrews, middle daughter of Joseph "Tee Joe" and Felicity Gonzales. The siblings were the only great grandchildren of the city's founder to be raised in Gonzales.
Except for a few afternoon showers, the weather for perfect for the party.
“I am glad we had great weather and everything went so well," said Mayor Barney Arceneaux. "There are too many people to thank, but I would like to recognize the Centennial Committee members, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, all our sponsors, Center Stage Performing Arts Academy, our local religious leaders, the Ascension Chamber of Commerce and Volunteer Ascension. The City is very blessed to have so many strong supporters.
Arceneaux said all the musical performances were outstanding, including Kirk Wilson, who sang after the VIP reception; Kenny Fife, Rhett & Thad Glindmeyer; Kenny Cornett and Na-Na-Sha, as well as Gaynell Moore.
As luck would have it, the winner of our Centennial Jambalaya Cook-off was named Gonzales, Arceneaux said. He congratulated Mike Gonzales, who will be champion for a hundred years.
He also thanked Layne Gautreau for his help with the cook-off and that the 178 runners and race organizer Kari deSha Millet for making the event a success.
"We had a lot of great feedback about the wonderful fireworks show, too," Arceneaux said. "I don’t know how we could top this."
Byrd said he's still going through the items in the time capsule and the party committee is working on burying a new time capsule to mark the city's 100th anniversary.
Now that the centennial celebration is over, Byrd said, city leaders turn their attention to hosting the annual Jambalaya Festival, organized by the Jambalaya Festival Association and held Memorial Day weekend.
After being absent for two years, Byrd said residents are ready to celebrate the rice dish that made Gonzales the Jambalaya Capital of the World.