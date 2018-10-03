Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Sept. 17-21:
CIVIL SUITS
Ni'Jayla Jenay Julien v. Tutorship.
Parish of Ascension v. Taleta Wesley, declaratory judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Mark Jackson and Kiara Jackson, contract.
American Express National Bank v. Riana Swanepoel, open account.
Olita Samuel v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., Blaine Arceneaux and Liberty Personal Insurance Co., damages.
Ally Financial Inc v. Dana Hidalgo Loupe, monies due.
Island Financial Services LLC v. Jennifer Yulo Acabal, deficiency judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Myesha Ursin, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Orelia Elder, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Seaman Susan, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Citibank Na (Best Buy Credit Card) v. Shawn C. Batey, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Comenity Bank (Dress Barn) v. Bridget Weber, open account.
Jefferson Capital System LLC v. Theresa C. Irwin, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Synchrony Bank (rus Mastercard) v. Paul Dawson, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Assocaites LLC v. Kristy A. Poche, open account.
Cascade Capital LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer ISA Inc. v. Jimmy Porter, open account.
Toni Shea Thompson v. Hugo C. Romero, Mayren Gonzales and National General Insurance Co., damages.
Individual on behalf of Genia Demyra Lewis, individual on behalf of Corey Lewis v. Shelia J. Alsay and Allstate Vehicle & Property Insurance Co., damages.
Cavalry Spv I LLC Assignee and Comenity Bank v. Claudia R. Gatlin, open account.
Citibank NA v. Maria Jackson, open account.
Marshall Muse v. Alegra Daigle and occupants, eviction.
Campus Federal Credit Union v. Kevin Torres, promissory note.
American Express National Bank v. Bernard Sheets, open account.
Tremaine Harris v. The Hanover American Insurance Co., Ronald D. Harbin and Marilyn Harbin, damages.
Heather Shugart v. Kateka Johnson, damages.
Gay Landry and Deborah Meyers v. Ron D. Vass, Lynn S. Vass, Matthew Noel and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Catina Williams and Kowraseous Williams, contract.
La Capitol Federal Credit Union v. Nancy Hoyt and David Hoyt, promissory note.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Paul Gentile, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Gina M. Folks, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Leeann Acosta, injunction.
Torri Holmes v. Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Donald Person, open account.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Reuben P. Borne, executory process.
Cedric Lee v. United Rentals Inc. and JLG Industries Inc., damages.
Joseph Jackson v. Danielle D. Rodrigue and Geico Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Cathy Derbonne v. City Of Gonzales Louisiana, wrongful discharge.
Christopher Vallet Jr. v. Joshua Curtis, Leonard Joey McCaffery, Tropical Specialties Inc. and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Ohio Security Insurance Co. v. Regional Mechanical LLC, Stuart & Co. General Contractors, National Trust Insurance Co. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Fountain Hill Subdivision Homeowners v. Keith Williams and Shraya Pride Williams, monies due.
Fountain Hill Subdivision Homeowners v. Robert H. Merrett and Ann S. Merrett, monies due.
American Thrift & Finance Plan LLC v. Kenneth Williams, promissory note.
Fountain Hill Subdivision Homeowners v. Melvin Vernell Jr. and Danielle Payne Vernell, open account.
Phillip L. Smith v. Medical Review Panel and Vernon Phillips, medical review panel.
Amur Equipment Finance Inc v. Superior Site Services LLC and Joseph Neville Patterson, sequestration.
FAMILY SUITS
Daniel K. Emeri v. Wendy Faye Kelsey, divorce.
Orfa Nidia Vega Plascencia v. Eric Vicencio, divorce.
John Wayne Barnes Jr. v. Meegan Barnes, divorce.
Linda F. Molaison v. Scott A. Molaison, divorce.
Debra Todora LeBlanc v. Terry Paul LeBlanc, divorce.
Sandy Dixon v. Jamie Dixon, divorce.
Chase Delrie v. Ryan Charles, paternity.
Samantha Martin v. Nicholas Martin, divorce.
Thomas J. Washington v. Heidi Washington, divorce.
Lisa Szivos Pfeiffer v. Mark Williams Pfeiffer, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Evelyn Hidalgo Hymel
Succession of Thomas Gilbert Savoy
Succession of Helen Black Hargrove
Succession of Floyd Joseph Stelly
Succession of Gabrielle N. Joseph Bessix
Succession of Nathilda Marie Pennington Aka, Nathilda Hamilton Pennington
Succession of Virgil Jesse Andrews