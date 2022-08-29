Let's take a look at the 2022 East Ascension Spartans.
Head Coach: Darnell Lee, sixth year, 43-25 overall
2021 record: 6-5, lost to Zachary, 24-21, in the 5A regional round of the playoffs
Top players lost: QB Troy Dunn, WR Ja’quel Mack, LB Rionte Jones, OL Jayven Richardson, K Evan Kern and TE/DE Thomas Lee Jr.
Top players returning:
Offense:
WR Zhavier Jupiter, WR Jacorey Mitchell, RB Walter Samuel, RB Jacorey Johnson, TE Joseph Hobdy, OL Kelvin Gray, OL Chantz Banks, OL Aiden Joseph
Defense:
DL Sidney Joseph, LB Joshua Berfect, LB Antwone Foster, LB Anthony Coleman, LB Tyandre Hayes, DB Lamar Bolden, DB Brennon Thompson, DB N’Derius Walker
Top Newcomers: WR Derayne Franklon, DE Camden Womack, DB D’Ron McZeal, K/P Diego Ontiveros
The Spartans, under head coach Darnell Lee, have been a level of consistency during his six years as the head coach. The Spartans lose some firepower from last season, but on paper, the defense looks to be even better.
East Ascension may very well be deemed as Linebacker U with the guys returning. Led by Berfect, Foster, Coleman and Hayes, the Spartans will be a nightmare for opposing offenses.
The defensive line will be led by the disruptive Sidney Joseph. The Spartan offense will be replacing quarterback Troy Dunn, with Jaylon Lee and Cort Delatte getting the first shot.
One position that the coaches do not have to be concerned with is running back. Walter Samuel returns and will be the bell cow for the Spartans. The wide receiver position is in good hands with Zhavier Jupiter and Jacorey Mitchell.
Kicker Evan Kern has graduated and that leaves a huge hole. Diego Ontiveros looks to replace Kern and is capable. Defensive back Brennon Thompson is the next big name to watch as he will roaming the secondary.
The Spartans do not shy away from playing anyone. They open with the 5A state champ, Zachary. In week two they will head north and play powerhouse West Monroe, followed by Destrehan, Alexandria and DeLaSalle. Arguably the biggest rivalry in the state usually happens week 10, this season the Spartans and the St. Amant Gators play week 6. A week 10 matchup with Dutchtown will end the regular season.
Watch out for the Spartans, if they get the offense rolling to go along with a defense that always shows up, this team could be a sleeper in 5A.