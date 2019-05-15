East Ascension High School's commencement ceremony was set for 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, at Spartan Stadium.
The class was led by co-valedictorians Lillian Lambert and Emily Russell; and salutatorian Cathy Do.
Lambert, the daughter of Matt and Beki Lambert, plans to study biology at Tulane University as a recipient of a Tulane Legislative Scholarship and Tulane Merit Award. She hopes to be a surgeon.
She was president of the Beta Club, a member of the Spartanettes dance team, captain of the soccer team, first team All-District and Metro for soccer and State All-Academic Composite Award for soccer and tennis. In addition, she was a member of the tennis team, Quiz Bowl Team, Interact Club, Art Club, 2019 Homecoming Court, a senior mentor to freshmen students and senior class vice president.
Russell, the daughter of Laura and Joel Russell, plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to study motion picture arts as a recipient of the Outstanding Student and Dr. Ray P. Authement Valedictorian scholarships. Her career plans are to work as a motion picture animator.
Do, the daughter of Vu and Thuy Do, will attend Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College at LSU to study biochemistry as a winner of a Tiger Excellence Scholars Resident Award. She plans to attend medical school.
During high school, she was a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Literary Rally, Allied Health program, GDPT Buddhist Youth Group, Environmental Club and BASF Science Academy
The class includes:
Victoria Abarca*, Tyler Achord*, Jaylan Ackles*, Cooper Adams*, Kendall Adams*, Esmeralda Aguilar, Brandon Aikens, Jordan Alanos, Jamie Alcala, Halli Aldridge*, Steven Alexander, Ja'marcus Allen, Davon Alsay, Bryan Alvarez, Kevon Anderson, Haylee Ashford*, Kylea Avent, Andre Aydell, Cody Babin*^, Ashleigh Badeaux, Tahj Ballard, Kenneth Balthrop, Jon'travius Banks, Rataija Baptist, Kennedy Barnes*, Reginald Barnes*, Leslie Barro*, Ruben Barron*, Robert Batiste, Seth Baye*, Alyssa Beal, Albert Beauford, Donovan Beauford, Payne Beiriger, Peyton Beiriger*, Anaya Belle, Bryce Benton*, Madelynne Bernard*, Mathew Bouillion, Braeden Bourgeois, Reece Bourgeois*, Morgan Bourque* and John Boylan*.
Also, Ladaja Bradley*, Curtis Branch, Brooklyn Branum*^, Victoria Brasher*, Caroline Bridges*, Karson Briscoe, Cherish Brown, Deandre Brown, Ricosha Brown, Sha Couria Brown*^, Celvin Bueso, Gabrielle Buker, Brady Burns*^, Jamen Bush*, Jaedy Calderon, Trent Calvey, Jyron Carron, Abby Chapman*, Jose Chavez, Karen Chavez, Devyn Chelette, Kiley Christen, Michael Christoff, Devon Clark*, Christopher Cocke, Joseph Colar*, Nadiya Colbert*, Kailyn Coleman, Jariana Combs, Gabriel Conerly, Jakoria Conish, Amaya Connor*, Ajahne' Cooper*, Evan Copeland*, Jose Cortez, William Cottun, Teressa Cox*, Alexa Crabtree*, Jaquan Craig, Nathan Craig, Jayla Crandle*, Lindsey Crawford, Cameron Crehan*, Jordy Cruz, Kaden Darbonne, Abbie David*^, Jordyn Davis*, Treston Decareaux* and Alexus Dedrick*^.
Also, Kylee Delatte*, Matthew Demery, Deletrieck Dickerson*^, Skylar Dickinson*, Ahmond Diggs, Cathy Do (S)*, Tyler Dright*, Cooper Ducote*, Rachel Ducote*, Raiyel Duhe, Hezekiah Dunn, Carlee Duplessis, Dayne Duplessis*, Devin Duplessis*^, Randi Dyson, Bayyinah Echevarria, Graham Elder, Laura Escobedo*, Ximena Fabian*, Roderick Felton, Derran Fetters, Kennedy Fontenot*, Blaise Foote*, Jordan Forrester*, Carley Foster*, Asia Fowler, Ashton Fox*, Lachelsey Francis* Laiyah Frazier*, Lane Frederic, Briana Freeman, Ann Frisby*, Jessica Froisy*, Yanni Fudge, Ryan Fuqua*, Anthony Galvan, Julian Gaona*, Christian Garner*, Brynnen Gautreau*, Carter Gautreau*, Gabrielle Gautreau*, Landrey Gautreau*, Mckenna Gautreau*, Jada Geason, Matthew Giblin*, Xavier Gollop, Axel Gonzalez and Amber Goodlow*.
Also, Marquasha'es Gray, Lauryn Green*, Margaret Green, Grant Griffin*, Melissa Gudino-Rubio, Kaislyn Guedry, Deshon Hall, Dominic Hardin, Tayla Harkless*, Samuel Harms*, Aaron Hayden*, Beatriz Hernandez*, Benjamin Hodges*^, Camron Hogan*, Briana Holland, Robert Howard, Bella Istre*, Danae Jackson, Rafael Jackson, Alayna Jaeger*, Jazmyne Jasper, Larissa Jimenez*^, Chad Johnson, Raekwon Johnson, Theresa Johnson, Travonte Johnson, Bonicay Jones, Caden Jones, Diamond Jones, Gabrielle Jones*, Jaonte Jones, Nayah Jones, Tyrielle Jones*, Brice Joseph, Chase Joseph, Holly Kelley*, Lauren Kelley*, A'kera Kelly*, Seth Kern*, Cade Kernan and Stanford Knockum.
Also, Ava Lambert, Lillian Lambert (V)*, A'mya Landry, Beau Landry*, Emily Landry, Hayden Landry, Jaylah Lane, Reese Langley, Alise Larry*, Ashley Larry*, Bailey Leblanc, Blake Leblanc*, Breeanna Leblanc*, Chloe Leblanc*, Jase Leblanc*, Journey Leblanc*, Kylie Leblanc, Benjamin Leboeuf*, Garrett Leeper*, Tyler Legaux*, Camille Legrange*, Colin Legrange*, Alexis Lejeune*^, Grace Lemoine*, Nicholas Lestage*, Devonte Lewis, Kennedi Lewis, Logan Lewis, Teman Lewis, Shallyn Linton*, Antoine Little, Caleb Lobell*, Carmen Lopez*, Kyron Lucas, Jasmyne Lundy, Vivian Luong*, Kamau Mackyeon, Lajuan Magee*, Kandace Malbrough*, Lydia Maldonado, Mathew Mankopf*, Lauren Manogin, Gabrielle Martinez*, Joshua Maruschak and Nykolas Massey.
Also, Katie McCarthy*, Laniya McClyde*, Patrick McCoy*, Damon McDonald, Dylan McIntee, Donrell McKenzie, Jozie McKinney*, Christopher McWilliams, Diniaa Mczeal*, Olivia Meche, Kevin Medine*, Connor Melancon, A'lyce Melancon*, Leeann Melancon*, Joseph Meliet, Samuel Meyers, William Miguez*, Anae' Milan, Xailon Miles*, Frederick Million*^, Jesse Minvielle, Israel Mitchell, Jakya Mitchell, Jaqunn Mitchell, Christopher Moor*, Cassidy Moore*, Daniela Morales*, Matthew Morales* Cayley Moreau, Alynzia Morris, Anissa Mosby*, Ellis Muldrow, Lauren Murphy*, Jose Najera, Micaiah Narcisse, Noe Navarrete, Joseph Neal, Teilor Netter, Davon Nicholas and Hunter Nickens*.
Also, Jacklyn Nieto*, Jalen Norman*, Trinity Norman*, Argelie Nwokorie*^, Keyla Olguin, Alberto Ontiveros*, Seth O'Quinn, Brayan Orozco Diaz*, Francisco J. Ortiz, Francisco Javier Ortiz, Jalaney Ovide, Da'jonae Paige, Zayn Peavy*, David Pellerin*, Mauricio Pena, Austin Peno, Keila Placencio, Zachary Poche'*, Bryce Ponvelle, Ashton Porche*, Halie Powers*, Jacob Price*, Jared Quezaire, Kelsei Quick*, Christopher Raes, Sadie Ragusa*, Brennen Ramage, Mckenzie Rambin, Corey Ramey*, Dilan Ramirez Martinez, Jose Ramos, Kwentin Ransom*, Isaac Redditt, Gabriel Redler* and Jacolby Reed.
Also, Kamaria Reed, Vincent Richard*, Cameron Richardson*, Jolie Richardson*, Jaylah Richie*, Jordan Riley*, Jonhniel Rivera*, Brenden Robinson, Jazman Robinson, Shaivonn Robinson, Chenoa Roddy, Cristian Rodriguez, Rosa Rodriguez*, Henry Rojas, Megan Rome, Omaira Romero*, Carly Ross*, Miguel Ruiz, Emily Russell (V)*^, Samantha Sanders*, Davon'ta Sauceman, Joshua Savoy*, Cora Schexnayder, Joel Schexnaydre*, Andria Scott*, Hazelle Scott, Kane Scott*, Marvin Scott, Olivia Shannon*, Alysha Sharper*, De'ante Sharper*, Dyneicia Shoales, Cheyenne Silva*, Jonathan Silva, Chance Simmons*, Keiosha Simmons and Ronia Singleton*.
Also, Braeden Skelton*, Chase Smiley*, Andrea Smith, Derrick Smith, Seth Smith*, Timarius Smith, Timothy Smith, Abbi Sonnier*, Donovan Starks, Keia'shonta Starks, Shelby Stevens*, Harold Stewart*, Markquell Stewart*, Zaria Stewart, Cedrick Street, Dajhe' Sullivan*, Brielle Taylor, Madalyn Tedeton*, Cade Templet*^, Sydney Thompson*, Indya Torres*, Jacqueline Torres*, Sierra Uselton*^, Jaren Vargas, Maria Velazquez, Kyra Verdin*, Johnny Vickers, McCall Vige*, Gerson Villanueva*, Jason Wakefield*, Skye Walker*, Faith Ward, Diamond Warren, Kayla L. Washington, Kayla N. Washington*, Kobe Washington, Traion Washington, Tristen Washington*, Herman Watis and Destiny Watson*.
Also, D'anjalique Webb, Jacobi Webber, Mariah Welch*, Jania Wenzy*, Tajuan White, Kattie Wicker, Blakely Wiggins, Sarah Wilcox*, Christina Williams, Daniyel Williams*, Demone Williams, Melvin Williams, Michael Williams, Raven Williams*, Trey Williams*, Trinity Williams*, Tyvis Williams, John Wilson, Kelany Wilson, Madison Wilson*, Jasmin Yates and Ri Hui Zheng.
(V) — Co-valedictorian
(S) — Salutatorian
* — Honor Graduate
^ — Associate Degree