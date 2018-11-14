The Depot Gallery of the River Region Art Association will hold a Thanksgiving week holiday camp for kids ages 6 to 15 from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 19, 20, 21 and 23 at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
Each day will feature a different hands-on artistic project led by a Depot Gallery artist:
- Monday, pumpkin wall plaque
- Tuesday, drawing autumn objects
- Wednesday, merry painted ornaments
- Friday, Christmas countdown wall-hanging.
The cost is $22 per day or $80 for all four days. For a registration form, visit www.riverregionartassociation.com. For information, call (225) 644-8496.