The Prairieville Broncos and St. Amant Wildcats faced each other in the Southern Louisiana Youth Football Association's jamboree Aug. 25 at Live Oak High School.
The league includes the Ascension Bulldogs, Central Wildcats, Denham Springs Yellow Jackets, Galvez Tigers, Live Oak Eagles, Prairieville Broncos, St. Amant Wildcats, Walker Renegades and Zachary Broncos.
Saturday's games include the Galvez Tigers against the Live Oak Eagles starting at 8 a.m. at Live Oak's home field in Denham Springs and the Ascension Bulldogs facing off against the St. Amant Wildcats at The Pit.
For information, visit slyfa.net.