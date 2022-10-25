The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Oct. 6-13:
Oct. 6
Delmore, Willie James: 39085 Cornerview Road, Gonzales; 62; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Watson, Michael Paul: 40119 Ronda Ave., Prairieville; 38; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Joseph, Dana Louise: 2044 Fisk Court, Marrero; 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, resisting an officer, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Steward, Vontrell J.: 108 Blackwell Lane, Belle Rose; 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, monetary instrument abuse
Myre, DeShawn: 453 High Creek Drive, Gonzales; 18; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer
Oct. 7
Graves, Aaron Michael: 3417 Karen Drive, Chalmette; 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Flores, Abraham Rojas: 41188 Zeola Lane, Gonzales; 18; criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, resisting an officer
Smith, Drake A.: 18182 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; 28; bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other offenses
Yarbrough, Christella: 114 S. Pleasant Ave., Gonzales; 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Oct. 8
Lofton, Richard: 12475 Deck Blvd., Geismar; 23; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Scott, Shaquiel Oneal: 43083 Weber City Road, Gonzales; 29; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Marzoni, Justin Michael: 17262 Parker Heights Road, Prairieville; 40; failure to appear-bench warrant
Spera, Ashley Nicole: 39249 Canopy Court, Gonzales; 40; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Snowden, Jana Danielle: 1727 N. 15 St., Baton Rouge; 35; theft less than $1,000; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Sanchez, Heather Nicole: 14370 Mecca Road, French Settlement; 37; operating while intoxicated-first offense, failure to appear-bench warrant
Oct. 9
Fife, Logan Shane: 9233 Split Log Road, St. Amant; 30; domestic abuse battery
Rambin, Marshall Patrick: 42439 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; 37; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second offense
Gaudin, Nicholas Dlane: 13232 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; 24; second degree battery
Earl Sr., Rodney Kevin: 2228 S. Burnside Ave. No. 241, Gonzales; 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Whatley, Ryan Allen: 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville; 27; resisting an officer, simple assault, resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Colar, Charles E.: 1203 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; 61; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Oct. 10
Greenlee, Lindsay Nicole: 2163 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales; 40; domestic abuse battery
Greenlee, Adam Michael: 2163 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales; 42; domestic abuse battery
Miller, Juandell Deon: 13538 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales; 32; domestic abuse battery
Gaudin Jr., Shane P.: 13216 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; 28; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Cheek, John Shannon: 18089 Little Prairie Road, No. 1, Prairieville; 55; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Shaddinger, Joshua Michael: 37540 E. Stafford Drive, Gonzales; 20; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Craig, Jennifer Marie: 1600 34th Ave., Gulfport; 36; state probation violation
Kirk, Jessica Greer: 305 S. Nickens Ave., Gonzales; 49; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Mixon, Tawannah: 46110 Doot Road, St. Amant; 42; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Stafford, James Vernon: 189 Tahiti Trail, Vacherie; 33; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation
Castillo-Ruiz, Dennis: 4516 Tabany St., Metairie; 23; possession of alcohol in motor vehicle, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated-first offense
Lambert, Sheila Tomlinson: 14310 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant; 53; domestic abuse battery
Oct. 11
Smith Jr., Perry: 317 Lessard St., Donaldsonville; 33; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, negligent homicide, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, obstruction of justice/aggravated assault, interfering with a law enforcement investigation
Johnson, Kevin: 2287 N. Friendship Drive, Harvey; 47; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lokey, Russell: 11182 River Highlands Drive, St. Amant; 22; resisting an officer, insulting or threatening an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Alombro, Jaymee Lynn: 38136 Indigo Lane, Prairieville; 37; domestic abuse battery, battery of a police officer
Morris, Frank P.: 13252 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant; 52; failure to appear-bench warrant
Steward III, Charles Eldridge: 44050 La. 42, Prairieville; 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of a firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Aladiev, Levgen: 39019 La. 18 W, Donaldsonville; 41; simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Sagona, Alicia Marie: 13341 Fleur de Lis Drive, Gonzales; 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Oct. 12
Anders, Matthew Lewis: 43475 Jimmy Michael Road, Gonzales; 34; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Gonzales Lugo, David Jason: 2337 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; 40; stalking
Nevis, Kenshae Lanee: 135 Banks Ave., Houma; 21; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000, accessories after the fact
Banner, Giselle: 42531 Weber City, Gonzales; 29; domestic abuse battery
Scioneaux, Kyler James: 54198 La. 995 B, White Castle; 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, stop signs and yield signs
Baker, Jammie: 1206 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; 37; failure to appear-bench warrant
Oct. 13
Corretjer, Tracy Oden: 11056 Airline Highway No.2, Gonzales; 55; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Gross, Oscar Alphonse: 39092 West Lane, Prairieville; 37; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, flight from an officer
Britt, Michael Ray: 42333 Palmstone Ave., Prairieville; 31; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment