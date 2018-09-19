Children ages 6 or under and their parents and grandparents, will get to learn about the work of the local police and fire departments during a Mommy & Me event from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. at Tanger Outlets Gonzales, 2410 S. Tanger Blvd.
The fun will be under the Tanger Tent near Shopper Services Suite 299, next to J. Crew.
Costumes are encouraged for the event, which will feature opportunities to decorate a pumpkin and visit select stores to receive an early trick-or-treat candy or sticker surprise. Children can have their pictures made with a popular superhero and princess and delight at the work of a balloon artist. Door prizes will be given away, and light snacks and beverages will be provided. To sign up, call (225) 647-9383 or email jeanne.st.germain@tangeroutlets.com.