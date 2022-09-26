Gator Tailgate coming
The Gator Tailgate and pep rally is Oct. 6 at The Pit. The senior vs. junior powder puff game is at 5:30 p.m. The pep rally is at 7 p.m. Wear orange and bring a chair. Performances will include the band and a DJ, as well as the color guard, cheerleaders and Gatorettes. Free jambalaya and water will be served.
Youth basketball registration set
Online registration for the 2023 Ascension Youth Basketball Association program for boys and girls ages five to 16 starts on Oct. 1 and ends Oct. 31.
The registration fee is $80 per child. Visit www.ayba.info for the link and instructions.
Fall craft fair seeking vendors
The Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 Auxiliary is seeking vendors for its Nov. 12 Fall Craft Fair.
The craft fair is set for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the post hall on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. The event will include indoor and outdoor spaces, food truck and local vendors.
Anyone interested in selling their wares can email anolen21@yahoo.com.
RAAM seeking volunteers
The River Road African American Museum is seeking volunteers to assist with tours, special events and educational programs.
All volunteers receive free admission to all museum events, professional development seminars and an opportunity to meet people from around the world.
Volunteers should have a friendly personality, good verbal and written communication skills, and a love of local history.
If you have five to 10 hours a week and are interested in sharing history, call at (225) 474-5553 or email at melanie@aamuseum.org.
Drop off recycling
Residents can drop off their recycling at the Recycling Center at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Weight-loss club meets
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.