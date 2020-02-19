THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
RIBBON-CUTTING: 11 a.m. to noon, Saber Power Services, 6079 La. 73, Geismar. Celebrate the opening of Saber Power Services, LLC in Ascension Parish.
SELF HELP RESOURCE CENTER: 11 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This resource is only for assistance with forms: divorce 103 (only), notary services. All services are free to the public. Must have valid form of identification. Legal advice is not provided through this service.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
"THE IMPORTANT OF BEING EARNEST": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Sunday at 2 p.m., Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Oscar Wilde's classic follows John Worthing as an English Dandy who pretends to be his own brother Earnest. $15-25 at actgonzales.org.
FRIDAY
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OFFENDER GROUP: 9 a.m., Turning Point Christian Counseling, 1026 E. Worthy Road. $15 per session, payable by cash, check, or credit card. Must register in advance by contacting Suzanne at (225) 251-9635 or dvchange@outlook.com.
LIFESHARE BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Save a life by donating blood.
O'REILLY'S CAJUN MONSTER TRUCK NATIONALS: 7 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The Cajun Nationals is well known as the place to race. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Savoy arena has plenty of room for these trucks to open up these big engines. Get tickets at your local O'Reilly's for $25 for adults and $10 for children. Ticket prices go up $2 at the gate, or order online at nolimitsmonstertrucks.com.
MONDAY
JOB SEARCHING ON THE INTERNET: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Learn to use the internet as a vital tool in your job search. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
CLOSURES: All Ascension Parish Libraries will be closed today due to Mardi Gras Holiday.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
ALZHEIMER'S LUNCH AND LEARN: Noon to 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Sister Linda Conference room. The role of a caregiver can oftentimes be stressful. This lunch & learn will provide you strategies for relieving and managing stress as well as information on the benefits that yoga can have on your overall health. Free, but registration is required to attend by calling (225) 921-2906. Deadline to register is Feb. 24.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase a sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
JUVENILE AGGRESSION REPLACEMENT: 5 p.m., Turning Point Christian Counseling, 1026 E. Worthy Road. $15 per session, payable by cash, check or credit card. Must register in advance by contacting Suzanne at (225) 253-9635 or dvchance@outloook.com.
CONVERSATIONS AND READINGS WITH JOHN WARNER SMITH: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. John Warner Smith, the first African American man appointed as Louisiana Poet Laureate, earned his master's degree in fine arts from the University of New Orleans. This presentation will be followed by a book signing of Smith’s poetry collections. Space is limited. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052. This event is made possible with funds from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, the state affiliate of the NEH.
Feb. 27
HOMEWORK LOUISIANA TEST PREP RESOURCES: 5 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Thinking about the SAT or ACT? Your score is a pivotal component of your college applications. Join the library to learn about the SAT/ACT Essentials within our Homework Louisiana service. Discover how to access free online practice tests, write a strong application essay, and receive homework help all through your library's databases. In addition, we will cover printed resources available to help you ace your test. Designed for teens in grades 8-12, but everyone is welcome. Space is limited. To register or for more information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
SCORE — MARKETING STRATEGY WORKSHOP: 6:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Baton Rouge is offering a free workshop for small businesses. This workshop will give you the tools you need to quickly, easily and effectively create your ideal marketing strategy. To make an appointment, visit the SCORE website at score.org. If you need assistance, call (225) 215-0080.
TEEN OPEN MIC: 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Singers, songwriters, poets and musicians. If you have a skill that you want to show off, we have a microphone and an audience waiting for you. Bring your talent and 10 minutes of material to the library and express yourself. Listen and play in a supportive setting. Although you must be in grades 6-12 to perform, friends and family are welcome to attend and watch. For more information, (225) 673-8699.