A Livingston man died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on La. 30 in Ascension Parish, State Police Troop A reported.
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on La. 30 west of La. 73 in the Geismar area, when Robby Watts, 31, of Livingston was traveling eastbound in a 2015 GMC Sierra and, for reasons still under investigation, crossed the center line, striking a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound head-on.
Watts, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment on the part of Watts is suspected, and a toxicology sample was obtained from him for analysis, State Police said in a statement.
The driver of the Chevrolet was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
The crash remains under investigation, State Police said.