The Gonzales Garden Club's March residential yard of the month award went to Troy and Emmita Templet at 905 W. Main St.
The wrap-around bed has a Japanese magnolia, tall sweet olives, hawthorns, agapanthus and nandina along the side with angel’s trumpet at the corner of the bed. Azaleas and sasanquas span the front of the home. A rock border is an eye-catching detail on this corner lot.
The club's commercial landscape of the month award for March went to new location of the Gauthier & Amedee Law Firm at 2111 S. Burnside Ave. The newly installed bed draws attention to the substantial brick sign.