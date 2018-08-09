DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a Donaldsonville man, accused of attempted homicide in a Thursday morning incident, Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said.
Deputies responded to a 911 call on Thursday when it was reported that shots were fired at a vehicle in the Oak Villa apartments on East Bayou Road in Donaldsonville. No one was injured by the gunfire, Webre said in a news release.
The Sheriff's Office is searching for Ronya Jones, 22, of Donaldsonville, a suspect in the shooting. Jones is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, Webre said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636, text 847411 or call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7868.