In 2018, the pages of The Ascension Advocate were filled with stories of life in the area.
We've pulled together a recap of the year as seen through our favorite stories and most newsworthy events covered in the Ascension Advocate. Here's a rundown of happenings from January to June. Next week, we'll rundown July through December.
January
Freshman academies open
Ninth-graders at two Ascension Parish high schools left behind temporary classrooms to finish their school year in new, two-story Freshman Academy buildings on campus.
The freshmen at East Ascension and Dutchtown high schools headed to their new classrooms Jan. 8.
Students at both schools have watched the buildings go up since construction began on both sites in the first quarter of 2016.
The opening of the two new freshman academies completes a massive plan approved by the School Board in 2014 to address overcrowding at the district's three east bank high schools.
The third east bank high school, St. Amant High, saw its Freshman Academy open in February 2017 in time to help students return to the flood-damaged campus, where temporary classroom buildings also were set up.
The Ascension School District has had a Freshman Academy program at each of its four high schools — three on the east bank and one on the west bank — for several years, with freshmen having the same group of teachers throughout the day, intervention for those struggling and their own associate principal.
With each freshman academy designed to serve approximately 600 ninth-graders, the school district aims to have its three east bank high schools able to serve a total student population of 2,200 students.
Road plan moves forward
In the Jan. 11 issue, Advocate writer Ellyn Couvillion reported on a Gonzales street-paving project. The project was able to move forward after being temporarily shut down because of frigid temperatures in early January.
City engineer Jackie Baumann told City Council members the work to lay asphalt on 10 streets in the city is now complete, with only clean-up work and striping of the streets left to do.
Livestock show takes over Lamar-Dixon
The 4-H and FFA livestock show is always a popular event. Things kick off each January with a parish show. In addition to livestock exhibitions, the clubs sponsors a stick horse rodeo.
Updates on Civic Center
A Jan. 25 story reported the clean-up and remediation phase for the Gonzales Civic Center, which has remained closed since extensive damage in the 2016 flood, was complete and restoration work was the next step.
The center was open in May, just in time for the annual Jambalaya Festival.
February
Dutchtown High stages Peter Pan
Ascension Parish has lots of talented young people, and Dutchtown High School theater club leader Shannon Ehrmann shared photos from some of the school's productions this year. The group staged "Peter Pan" in February and "Grease" and "Hairspray" in the spring.
Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics
Chilly, but not freezing, water temperatures greeted participants Feb. 17 at the Special Olympics Louisiana’s Polar Plunge at Cabela’s in Gonzales.
With a comfortable outside temperature of 70 degrees, the annual “Freezin’ For A Reason” enabled participants to jump off a deck into the Cabela’s pond to raise money for Special Olympics Louisiana.
Casey Minton, director of communications and marketing for Special Olympics Louisiana, said around 300 people participated. The event is also in conjunction with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which features law enforcement carrying the Olympic Torch to the opening ceremonies of the state Special Olympics summer games.
March
Cara's House continues efforts to improve shelter
Since it took over operations of the Ascension Parish animal shelter in late 2015, the nonprofit CARA's House has seen the rate of animals adopted rise dramatically through a mixture of local adoptions and help from other shelters. A March 3 story shares the volunteers efforts to improve conditions at the animal shelter. In December, the groups spearheaded efforts to successfully get voters to approve a 10-year, 1-mill property tax to finance the animal shelter and animal control services and build a new home for both operations.
New chamber president
Barker Dirmann was hired as the president and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce. He replaced longtime CEO Sherrie Despino, who retired in 2016.
High School rodeo comes to town
Young ropers and riders roamed the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center during a March weekend for the Southeast Louisiana High School Rodeo Association’s annual rodeo at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Basketball champs
East Ascension Lady Spartans basketball coach Dennis Chandler led his team to a state title in girls basketball.
The Lady Spartans, led by Most Outstanding Player Trina Washington (14 points), beat Natchitoches Central 37-32 in the 5A championship game at Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria.
Relay for Life raises $144,000
Months of fundraisers and seven hours of walking in Relay for Life of Ascension Parish turned into more than $144,000 for the fight against cancer.
Held March 10 in Gonzales, the relay was made of 34 teams of cancer survivors, families, caregivers, local faith-based groups, business and clubs raising money for cancer research and assistance for those who have been affected by a cancer diagnosis.
April
Cat lovers took part in the 44th annual Cat Fanciers' Association Cat Show held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Ward Webb dies
Ascension Parish mourned the loss of longtime Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Lt. Col. Ward Webb, also a volunteer with Louisiana Special Olympics.
May
May is graduation month, and local high schools held commencement exercises throughout the month. Prior to graduation at East Ascension High School, seniors took part in the traditional pond jump, which has seniors jumping in the pond across the street from the school after taking their final exams.
Bulldogs win state baseball title
The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs’ baseball motto was “unfinished business” this season after the team's loss in the 2017 semifinals in 11 innings. There’s no more talk of that as Ascension Catholic beat district rival St. John 4-3 at McMurray Park in Sulphur to capture the Division IV title at the LHSAA baseball tournament.
Jambalaya Festival names champ
Only in Gonzales will a world champion be more impressed by predecessors and the competition than by the accolades swirling around his fresh victory. Jarrett Marchand, the newly crowned Jambalaya World Champion, was star-struck and humbled as he accepted his first title after five years of competitive cooking at the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival.
June
Children picked up soccer tips and techniques during the annual Dutchtown High Soccer Camp at the school.