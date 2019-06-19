The final round of the National Troubleshooting Skills Competition was held recently at River Parishes Community College in Gonzales.
The competition, sponsored by BASF, was created by the North American Process Technology Alliance to address the need for critical thinking and problem-solving skills in the field of process technology, which is a high-demand role at many chemical companies such as BASF.
Students currently enrolled in PTEC programs at community and technical colleges across the country participated in troubleshooting teams, a news release said. The top 10 of 21 teams participating in a qualifying round held at each local school were selected to compete in the final round.
San Jacinto College Central Campus from Pasadena, Texas, placed first in the competition; ITI Technical College from Baton Rouge placed second; and College of the Mainland from Texas City, Texas, placed third.