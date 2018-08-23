The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Aug. 9-16:
Aug. 9
Kirton, Steven Kerry: 42, 2369 N. Villere St., New Orleans, felony theft.
Colby, Cade Follet: 37, address unavailable, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, probation violation, parole violation.
Gaudin, Danielle: 31, 14269 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
McClelland, Melissa Gordy: 46, 14093 Golden Leaf St., Gonzales, two counts failure to appear in court.
Augillard, Lowell Quavadis: 32, 5230 Mercury Drive, Darrow, possession of marijuana.
Comery, Carlos Marquis: 36, 3363 Main St., Darrow, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of marijuana, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance.
Altazan, Christopher E.: 46, 38418 Charleston Road, Prairieville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary/all others, expired motor vehicle insurance, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate.
Borne, Chelsea Ann: 25, 44324 Melancon St., Sorrento, simple criminal damage to property.
Chambers, Kevin: 18, 12329 Highland Drive, Geismar, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, felony theft of a motor vehicle, two counts criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Aug. 10
Murray, Terrell: 37, 39227 Majestic Wood Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Prue, Nicholas Gerard : 26, 16141 Smiley Drive, Prairieville, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Jones, Ronya Laron: 22, 3025 Mt. Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville, second-degree murder/attempt, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders, two counts failure to appear in court, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Everett Jr., Johnny D.: 24, 42553 La. 42, 31, Prairieville, two counts misdemeanor theft, two counts forgery, two counts monetary instrument abuse, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Williams, Demarcus A.: 29, 5768 La. 308, Plattenville, four counts failure to appear in court.
Reed, Brian Keith: 46, 146 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, possession of marijuana.
Gros, Lieren Deshay: 28, 40439 W. Hernandez Ave., 1, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Louque, Kolby Michael: 27, 3464 Tupelo Lane, Paulina, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft.
Middleton, Brandon: 38, 32887 Kirby Wood Drive, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Scofield, Chase A.: 31, 18538 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas, failure to appear in court.
Sanders, Johnathan Ray: 17, 16114 Bluff Road, Prairieville, two counts criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts felony simple criminal damage to property.
Miller, Christopher: 33, 37313 La. 74, 86, Geismar, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Brown, Barbara A.: 51, 14068 Golden Leaf St., Gonzales, simple assault, domestic abuse battery.
Diego, Manuel Angel: 51, address unavailable, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Higgins, Darryl: 28, 43415 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Aug. 11
Trufant, Kenneth J.: 71, 225 S. Oleana Drive, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Bolding, Fitell Rascan: 20, 14155 La. 73, 4, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Swain, Stephen: 56, 2245 College Drive, Baton Rouge, driver must be licensed, careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Morris Jr., William Anthony: 30, 15274 Liz Road, Prairieville, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, four counts failure to appear in court.
Aug. 12
Johnson, Spallane: 48, 2222 N. Lobdell Ave., 76, Baton Rouge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Averett, Christian Daniel: 42, 15328 U Repent Road, Gonzales, battery of a dating partner, two counts failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Demby, Henry Andrew: 36, 1005 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, stalking, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct, felony battery of a dating partner/strangulation.
Brown, Shirley Alice: 26, 100 Melrose Drive, 2, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Johnson, Bertrell R.: 38, 2424 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, soliciting donations without permit.
Henry, Gabriel J.: 37, 806 Sixth St., Donaldsonville, simple battery, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Henry, Jasper L.: 27, 1707 Joseph St., Donaldsonville, simple battery, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Lorenzo, Damacio Juan: 30, 8515 Hammerly Blvd., Houston, Texas, hold for other agency, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 13
Brown, Joseph M.: 31, 929 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated burglary with weapon, false imprisonment, aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Robinson, Justin C.: 44, 2824 Burnside Ave. 902, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Potter III, Donald Roy: 21, 11396 Guitrea Drive, Gonzales, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Gilbert, Austin: 20, 44187 Maurice Bourgeois Road, St. Amant, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
McFerrin Jr., Jason Eugene: 26, 11225 Tracy St., St. Amant, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Pitts, Tyrone: 39, 152A Solar Trailer Park, Thibodaux, felony theft.
Smith, Shawn Jerome: 39, 123 First St., Donaldsonville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, resisting an officer, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Mackie, Brittany: 29, 36366 Crestway Ave., Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, state probation violation, failure to report accident, careless operation, negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run driving/death or serious bodily injury.
Farrar, Monica: 50, 41069 Rustling Oak Drive, Prairieville, felony theft, felony identity theft.
Green Jr., Diedrick Paul: 22, 5573 La. 44, Convent, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Bannister, Jesston: 23, 506 1/2 W. Seventh St., Donaldsonville, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, violations of registration provisions, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Aug. 14
Farr, Michael Anthony: 54, 11261 Denham Road, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate.
Villar, Kenneth J.: 60, 1114 E. Sybil Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Lanoux, Chase Craig: 30, 45516 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, simple burglary/all others.
Borne, Cory Anthony: 31, 12105 Chester Braud Road, St. Amant, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal carrying of weapons, simple burglary/all others.
Bourgeois, Richa Ciera: 25, 3925 Vergie St., Baton Rouge, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, cyberstalking, simple assault.
Blazier, John Kenneth: 29, 12446 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, theft of a firearm, vehicle license required, speeding, flashing signals, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, reckless operation, two counts resisting an officer.
North, Thomas Johnson: 40, 2618 N. King Ave., Lutcher, two counts failure to appear in court.
Friedley, Perry Roy: 20, 42245 Moody Dixon Road, 5, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things.
McMullen, Andrew N.: 21, 37040 Agnes Webb Ave., Prairieville, two counts failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Fuselier, Everett Nathaniel: 19, 1953 Glendale Ave., Baton Rouge, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Morgan, Jeanne: 26, 40511 Adele St., Gonzales, felony illegal carrying of weapons.
Hemphill, Christopher G.: 40, 40501 Thais Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Dixon, Kristen: 22, 38278 Oakleigh Lane, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Aug. 15
Cooks, Gerald Leeonta: 23, 15376 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Longanecker, Nikki: 28, 16288 La. 431, Prairieville, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple battery, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple criminal damage to property.
Babin, Ryan Jacob: 17, 40080 Autumn Hill Ave., Prairieville, simple assault, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Davis, Brandon: 31, 38380 Barbados Drive, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Henry, Joy: 59, 1131 S. La. 1, Donaldsonville, simple burglary/all others, misdemeanor theft.
Fontenot, Oarey Paul: 31, 14417 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, two counts pornography involving juveniles.
Cavalier, April Marie: 39, 107 Woodland Drive, Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft.
Brown, Thelma: 55, 35229 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville, simple burglary/all others, misdemeanor theft.
London, James Lequon: 22, 1907 Jasper Ave., C, Baton Rouge, two counts simple burglary/vehicle, two counts simple criminal damage to property, two counts felony theft.
Trosclair, Willis J.: 37, 1526 La. 304, Lot 1, Thibodaux, simple burglary/all others, felony theft.
Sharp, Preston Scott: 22, 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville, twelve counts simple burglary/vehicle, eleven counts criminal trespass/ all other offenses, five counts possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, five counts theft of a firearm, three counts misdemeanor theft, felony theft.
Davis, William Tyrake: 20, 1310 N. Willow Ave., Gonzales, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana.
Causey, Joseph M.: 52, 43239 La. 42, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Whitaker, Chad: 43, 17140 La. 44, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Longanecker Sr., Michael Shane: 53, 16288 La. 431, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Melancon, Marc Anthony: 33, 16288 La. 431, Prairieville, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Aug. 16
Bradshaw, Matthew: 32, 14371 W. A.J. Rouyea Road, Gonzales, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle by passenger, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
London, Kyle V.: 21, 1224 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Hall, James: 41, 185 Old Highway 26, Lucedale, Mississippi, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.